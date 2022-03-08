Home Weather Florida Can Expect Warm Sun And A Few Showers Today

Florida Can Expect Warm Sun And A Few Showers Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features good sun and some clouds and a few showers on a gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday evening.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s along both the east coast metro area and the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be breezy with lots of warm sun and a few clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring good sun and some clouds on a brisk and gusty ocean breeze.  Look for some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds on a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies and a gusty breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, periods of showers, and a brisk and gusty breeze as a front approaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

