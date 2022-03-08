Florida Can Expect Warm Sun And A Few Showers Today

Tuesday features good sun and some clouds and a few showers on a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s along both the east coast metro area and the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be breezy with lots of warm sun and a few clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring good sun and some clouds on a brisk and gusty ocean breeze. Look for some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds on a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, periods of showers, and a brisk and gusty breeze as a front approaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.