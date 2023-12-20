Trump Wipes Out Biden’s Lead With Latino Voters In 2024: CNBC Survey

Republican front-runner Donald Trump appears to be gaining significant ground against President Joe Biden among Latino voters, according to new CNBC survey data.

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey released Tuesday found that in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Trump had a 5-point lead with Latino voters against Biden.

The number is remarkable because three months ago, in October, Biden held a 7-point lead over Trump among Latino voters, in the same poll.

Biden’s performance with Latino voters is not just lagging relative to Trump — it is trending downward overall. In December 28% of Latino adults approved of Biden as president, down from 35% in October.

Biden’s plunge among Latinos is a fresh warning sign to Democrats that the party could be at risk of losing its hold on a key voting bloc that helped elect Biden in 2020. Biden’s support among young women and independents also fell, according to the survey results.

Among all respondents, the survey found Trump would lead Biden 48-42, a wider margin than Trump’s 46-42 lead in the October survey.

The poll surveyed 1,002 Americans between Dec. 8 to 12, with a margin of error of +/-3.1%.