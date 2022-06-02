Home Weather Tropical Storm Watch Issued For South Florida

Tropical Storm Watch Issued For South Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Florida peninsula from the Brevard/Volusia county line on the east coast all the way to Longboat Key along the Gulf coast — which includes all of mainland South Florida and the Keys. A tropical storm watch is also in effect for portions of Cuba.  A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.
This comes as the National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on the disturbance near the Yucatan — Potential Tropical Cyclone #1. While this system doesn’t have a closed circulation yet, it is expected to become a tropical depression on Friday and become Tropical Storm Alex before reaching the Florida coast on Saturday.
The major threat to South Florida from this system is expected to be flooding from very heavy rainfall, so a flood watch is also in effect from midnight tonight through Sunday morning.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

