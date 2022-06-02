Tropical Storm Watch Issued For South Florida

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Florida peninsula from the Brevard/Volusia county line on the east coast all the way to Longboat Key along the Gulf coast — which includes all of mainland South Florida and the Keys. A tropical storm watch is also in effect for portions of Cuba. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

This comes as the National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on the disturbance near the Yucatan — Potential Tropical Cyclone #1. While this system doesn’t have a closed circulation yet, it is expected to become a tropical depression on Friday and become Tropical Storm Alex before reaching the Florida coast on Saturday .