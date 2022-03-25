Traveling to Florida: 5 Reasons Why You Should Visit the Sunshine State

With so much to see in the United States, it can be difficult to decide where to go when it comes to planning a trip to this vast country. The truth is each American state has its own unique attraction and individual character which gives visitors a broad spectrum of places to choose from for their next adventure.

While California and New York are usually the top destination choices for travelers, it seems like Florida is right behind them. The Sunshine State draws millions of people every day from all over the world, making it one of the most popular states to travel to, and for many good reasons, too.

Florida is home to hundreds of miles of beaches, many renowned amusement and national parks, vibrant and lively nightlife and an array of tourist attractions that make it a one-of-a-kind vacation destination.

No matter what kind of trip you are looking for, here are five reasons why you should visit the Sunshine State.

An array of accommodations

One of the greatest things about Florida is that there is an array of accommodation to stay in while visiting. Depending on the purpose of your trip, you can choose between five-star, luxury hotels and beach resorts in Miami, cozy studio apartments in Orlando or the Everglades cabins off a beaten path.

Usually, travelers make their decision based on affordability. Hotels and beach resorts can be rather expensive, so visitors often choose to rent an apartment in the state’s most famous cities or camp out by the beach and crystal-clear water in one of the best camping sites in Florida.

Warm weather year-round

The warm weather all year round is another reason why people choose the Sunshine State as their vacation destination. The state’s climate is extremely attractive, especially for those who live in the northern part of the country and are looking to get away from the chilly winters.

Typically, travelers choose to visit Florida between March and October when the weather is nice and warm. During this period, they can go to the beach, visit some of the top attractions in the state and engage in various outdoor activities to make the most of their stay.

Stunning beaches

Probably the most popular reason why tourists are drawn to Florida is because of its wide-open, stunning beaches and crystal-clear water. Because the weather is almost always pleasant, you can spend any day lounging on one of the state’s attractive, white sandy beaches either on the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico.

Whether you are looking to engage in water sports, go out on a boat, snorkel or sunbathe, the beaches of the Sunshine State offer something for everyone to enjoy. Some famous beaches to visit in Florida are Santa Rosa Beach, Naples, South Beach and Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Top attractions

The Sunshine State is also home to some of the most popular top attractions in the world. These include Disney World, Kennedy Space Center, Everglades National Park, SeaWorld and many others.

For example, if you are traveling with your family, you should definitely visit Walt Disney. This is by far the world’s largest and most-visited theme park resort where you can dine, go on rides, go shopping and even stay in the resort’s beautiful hotels.

If you are looking for something more adventurous, you should go on an airboat ride to see the Everglades and catch a glimpse of alligators and other wildlife.

Delicious food

Another great reason why you should visit Florida is because of its unique dining experiences. The state brings together a multitude of cultural influences and cuisines from different regions, giving tourists the perfect opportunity to try a variety of delicious foods.

For example, no visit to the Sunshine State is complete without having a proper slice of the famous key lime pie for dessert. Made with fresh limes, egg yolks, condensed milk and often topped with meringue, you can find the authentic version of this tart and sweet treat in Key West. Other tasty foods you should try are the Cuban sandwich, conch fritters, stone crab and oysters.

Florida is undoubtedly one of the top vacation destinations for people all over the world. The warm weather, stunning beaches, beautiful ocean views, lively nightlife, numerous theme parks and delicious foods are just some of the reasons why tourists love to come here any time of the year.