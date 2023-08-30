Tax season is one of those things that can really test your patience. It often feels like you need to be a master organizer, accountant, and magician all in one to get your taxes done on time and without error.

But hey, don’t worry! You’re not alone, and the great news is that there are some stellar tools out there designed to simplify the whole tax-tracking process. In fact, some even come with features like a 941 form online generator, making your quarterly business tax filing a breeze. So, take a deep breath. We’ve got you covered with our list of top 5 tools for simplified tax tracking.

QuickBooks

Why It’s Useful

QuickBooks is almost like the Swiss Army knife of financial tools for small businesses. It doesn’t just help you with general accounting; it’s also great for tracking your income, expenses, and, most importantly, your taxes.

Examples and Uses

You can link QuickBooks to your bank account to automatically categorize transactions. If you have freelancers working for you, it can even handle 1099 forms. Say goodbye to the pain of manual entry and hello to a more streamlined tax season.

TurboTax

Why It’s Useful

TurboTax is arguably the most popular tax software for individual taxpayers. Its intuitive interface makes filling out endless forms actually somewhat enjoyable (or at least less painful).

Examples and Uses

What’s super handy about TurboTax is its step-by-step guide through the tax filing process. Whether you need to claim income from a side gig or apply for child tax credits, TurboTax has got you sorted. And if you’re looking for a simplified way to tackle your personal taxes alongside your business, TurboTax and QuickBooks often come in bundle offers.

FreshBooks

Why It’s Useful

FreshBooks is another great tool primarily geared toward freelancers and small business owners. What sets it apart is its focus on invoicing and time tracking, two key aspects that can easily affect your tax returns if not managed properly.

Examples and Uses

FreshBooks allows you to send professional invoices, log your business hours, and categorize expenses efficiently. This makes it super useful during tax time to clearly identify deductible expenses and report your income accurately.

Wave

Why It’s Useful

Wave is a free, yes FREE, financial software tailored for small businesses with fewer than 10 employees. It’s an excellent option for startups and small business owners on a budget.

Examples and Uses

Wave offers expense tracking, invoicing, and even payroll services at zero cost. It’s not as feature-rich as some of the other tools on this list, but it covers all the basics you’d need for tax tracking. If you’re just starting out and need a no-cost solution, Wave could be your best bet.

H&R Block

Why It’s Useful

Last but not least, H&R Block offers both an online platform and in-person services. This is a great option for those who may want to start their tax journey online but feel the comfort of knowing professional help is just a visit away.

Examples and Uses

With H&R Block, you can start your tax filing process online and choose to go into a local office if you have a complex issue or have questions. They also offer audit support so you can feel secure long after you’ve filed your taxes.

Now, the best tool for you will depend on your specific needs—be it a small online generator for your small business or a simple interface for personal income taxes. The key is to find a tool that fits with your financial landscape and makes the taxing (pun intended!) process of handling taxes a bit less overwhelming.