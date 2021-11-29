Today Will Be Nice But A Cooldown Is Coming Tuesday

Monday features lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be cloudy with the chance of a stray shower to start and mostly sunny in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast until midweek, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.

Did you know that today’s sunset is actually the earliest of the year for potions of our area (north of Miami you will have to wait until tomorrow though)? It will be very gradual but our sunsets will get later going forward and the sunset on the solstice (December 21st) will actually be about 5 minutes later than today’s.

Tuesday morning will be quite cool, with lows in the 50s. Plenty of sun will follow in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will start with another cool morning, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures inch upward. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.