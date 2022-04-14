Today We’ll Get Some Much Needed Rain And Storms Around Florida

Thursday features the return of some late afternoon and early evening showers and storms. The east coast metro area will see good sun and a few clouds through much of the day, while a mix of sun and clouds is on tap for the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Good Friday will bring showers and storms, mostly from late morning into the afternoon. Look for the day to begin with mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see an early mix of sun and clouds. Some showers could linger as Passover begins on Friday evening. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning with passing showers in the afternoon in the east coast metro area and the chance of an afternoon storm along the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Easter Sunday morning will be mostly sunny, but look for some afternoon showers and storms if you’re planning an afternoon egg hunt. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.