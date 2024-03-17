Today Is: national Spouses Day

Updated March 17, 2024

The origin of National Spouse Day is unknown, but it is assumed that a married person came up with the idea. Some say it originated from the establishment of Military Spouses Day which was created in 1984, but only started becoming popular around the millennium. The day is celebrated as a national holiday on January 26 officially in the USA and UK, but many other countries celebrate it too.

1850s – Couples were known to generally get married for the sake of shelter, protection and food.

1980 – The first known observations of National Spouse Day begin.

1994 – In Japan, National Good Husband and Wife Day has been celebrated since 1994.

2020 – #NationalSpouseDay is used on twitter to tag photos of spouses and Dr Phil’s wife, Robin Mcgraw, joins in.

NATIONAL SPOUSE DAY – SURVEY RESULTS

Data was gathered by a top Millennial Marketing Agency as they surveyed 1,035 married Americans about their spouses. Here are the full results:

TOP 10 THINGS THAT ANNOY US ABOUT OUR SPOUSES

#1: My spouse has selective listening (40%)

#2: My spouse snores (39%)

#3: My spouse can be a control freak sometimes (26%)

#4: My spouse is not as financially responsible as I am (20%)

#5: My spouse has bodily quirks (e.g. nose picking, farting, burping, etc.) (19%)

#6: My spouse doesn’t contribute enough to household chores (18%)

#7: My spouse is a slob (e.g. doesn’t wash dishes, leaves dirty clothes on floor, etc.) (17%)

#8: My spouse works too much (16%)

#9: My spouse doesn’t get along with his/her in-laws (8%)

#10: My spouse always forgets our anniversary (5%)

TOP 10 REASONS AMERICANS APPRECIATE THEIR SPOUSES

#1: My spouse is a hard worker (60%)

#2: I can be myself around my spouse (56%)

#3: My spouse makes me laugh (56%)

#4: My spouse is smart (52%)

#5: My spouse is supportive of my goals and desires (48%)

#6: My spouse is a great parent (45%)

#7: My spouse is sexy (44%)

#8: My spouse is good with money (31%)

#9: My spouse does the dishes (29%)

#10: My spouse buys me things (28%)

TOP 10 MOST SURPRISING SPOUSE INSIGHTS

#1: My spouse and I celebrate Valentine’s Day (45%)

#2: My spouse gets on my nerves sometimes (44%)

#3: My spouse and I evenly split the household chores (32%)

#4: Valentine’s Day was a way bigger deal before I got married (19%)

#5: My spouse is a slob (e.g. doesn’t wash dishes, leaves dirty clothes on floor, etc.) (17%)

#6: My spouse and I argue on a regular basis (16%)

#7: I wear the pants in the relationship with my spouse (13%)

#8: I love my spouse, but sometimes I wish I were single so I could experience dating again (10%)

#9: Between the two of us, I’m better-looking than my spouse (9%)

#10: In my marriage, I’m always the one who walks the dog (9%)

HUSBANDS THINK THEY’RE MORE HELPFUL THAN THEY ACTUALLY ARE

While 44% of husbands say they evenly split the household chores with their wives, only 26% of wives say the same.

Source: National Today