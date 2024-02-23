Today Is National Ravioli Day

Updated February 23, 2024
National Ravioli Day is observed each year on March 20th. As one of the food holidays, it is very popular with pasta lovers.
- 14th Century – Ravioli first appears in the personal letters of Francesco di Marco Datini, a Prato merchant.
- 14th Century – King Richard II’s chefs mentions ravioli in a British cookbook, referred to as “rauioles.”
- 1549 – Bartolomeo Scappi serves ravioli to the papal conclave in Rome, with fillings of boiled pork belly, Parmesan cheese, sugar, herbs, spices, and raisins.
- 2000 – Plankton, a “SpongeBob SquarePants” character, achieves internet meme status with his memorable quote: “Ravioli, ravioli, give me the formu-oli!”
- 2019 – After 94 years, landmark downtown San Francisco restaurant Lucca Ravioli announces plans to close.
- Ravioli are a traditional type of Italian filled pasta, made up of a filling sealed between two layers of thin egg pasta dough. The ravioli are usually served in either a broth or with a pasta sauce. A variety of filling recipes are available from cheesy to meaty.
- Served often as the main course, ravioli can also be a side dish or even an appetizer. Many popular recipes bake or deep fry the ravioli. With chocolate added to the pasta or cream cheese stuffing and a caramel sauce, the dish quickly becomes a dessert!
- Ravioli can be homemade or may be purchased fresh or frozen in grocery stores. In the United States, Chef Boyardee popularized the canned ravioli. This ravioli is filled with either beef or processed cheese and served in a tomato, tomato-meat or tomato-cheese sauce.
- St. Louis, Missouri is where the toasted ravioli got it’s start.
HOW TO OBSERVE
Enjoy the following ravioli recipes:
Easy Ravioli Bake
Ravioli Lasagna
Homemade Four Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli Dolci (Sweet Ravioli)
Use #NationalRavioliDay to post on social media.
