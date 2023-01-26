Tips for Utilizing Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Technology

Session Initiation Protocol, better known as SIP, is one of the technologies that voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communication is built upon. It handles numerous vital tasks related to VoIP calls. The SIP industry is growing rapidly, and there are quite a few companies offering various SIP-related services.

It can be hard for businesses that are new to this technology to find a high-quality SIP service. However, there are several characteristics of a quality SIP service that all businesses should look for.

Disable Application Layer Gateway Functionality

One of the most important things you can do is to disable the application layer gateway SIP functionality. Application layer gateway (ALG) tech sends outbound data through a Network Address Translation process. This improves security and performance for most applications. However, it is often detrimental to companies using VoIP.

ALG can cause numerous problems with VoIP, ranging from calls refusing to connect to one of the people on the call not being able to hear the other person. Thankfully, an IT professional can quite easily disable ALG.

Prioritize Security

When you are looking into setting up a VoIP system for your business, ensure that the provider you are considering offers strong security features. Unfortunately, hackers seem to be targeting businesses more frequently these days. Features like two-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption can go a long way toward preventing hackers from gaining access to your company’s VoIP data.

Update Your Firmware Regularly

Firmware refers to programs that pieces of hardware like routers use to control their internal operations. Manufacturers of such equipment release updates frequently. These updates often include fixes for bugs and glitches. While this is certainly helpful, the security updates included in these patches are even more important. Manufacturers often only release a security patch after someone outside the company (possibly a hacker) has discovered it. This means that your hardware could be quite vulnerable if you do not download firmware updates as soon as possible.

Use Wired Connections

It’s best to use Ethernet connections when using VoIP. This is because VoIP requires a steady high-speed connection for optimal performance. If you use WiFi, you are at a greater risk of poor-quality audio and dropped calls. The best solution for businesses is to use VoIP desk phones and plug Ethernet cables into the ports on these phones.