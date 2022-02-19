Tips For Male Weight Loss

Medically reviewed by Jared Meacham, Ph.D., RD, PMP, MBA, CSCS — Written by MaryAnn De Pietro, CRT

Both males and females may look to maintain a moderate weight for aesthetic reasons or to improve overall health. Indeed, maintaining a moderate weight can reduce a person’s risk of certain diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. However, weight loss can be challenging for many people. Individuals of all sexes may face different challenges and benefit from different approaches. Sex and gender exist on spectrums. This article will use the terms “male,” “female,” or both to refer to sex assigned at birth. Click here to learn more.

Do males and females lose weight differently? The amount of weight a person loses and the speed at which they lose it varies from person to person and can involve various factors. However, generally, males tend to lose weight differently from females. Males typically lose weight faster than females. One possible reason for this involves the amount of lean muscle mass in males compared with females. The more muscle a person has, the more calories they burn. Since males typically have more lean muscle, they burn more calories than females and tend to lose weight faster. For example, a 2018 study of over 2,000 adults investigated differences in rapid weight loss between men and women who were overweight and had prediabetes. The participants followed an 810-calorie daily diet for 8 weeks. By the end of the study, weight loss was 16% greater in the men than in the women. Best diets

Best exercises Exercise helps promote and maintain weight loss, and some of the most suitable exercises for maintaining a moderate weight are below. Strength training Strength training helps build muscle. In general, the more muscle a person has, the higher their metabolism and the more calories they burn. Strength training or resistance training is any exercise that causes the muscles to work against an external weight or force. Examples include: weightlifting

exercises involving the use of resistance bands

exercises that require a person to use their own body weight A 2021 meta-analysis investigated the effect of resistance training on body composition in healthy adults. It found that resistance training alone led to a reduction in the following: body fat percentage

body fat mass

visceral fat, which is fat that surrounds the internal organs High intensity interval training (HIIT) High intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts involve alternating between short, intense spurts of exercise and low intensity exercise. It is an alternative to moderate-intensity continuous training (MICT). However, a 2021 study compared the effectiveness of HIIT and MICT among adults with obesity. The researchers found that the two methods induced similar levels of weight loss. However, the HIIT had links to a greater increase in cardiovascular fitness over a shorter time period. As such, HIIT may be the better option for people looking to maintain a moderate weight and improve overall health.

Do supplements and pills help? There are many pills and supplements on the market that claim to help with weight loss. However, according to The National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, most supplements do not help with weight loss and some may even be harmful to health. While some vitamins may have a modest effect on weight loss, further study is necessary to form a definitive conclusion. For example, a 2019 meta-analysis reviewed the use of vitamin D supplements for weight loss. The results indicated that vitamin D supplementation may help lower body mass index, but further studies are necessary to confirm these findings.

Getting enough sleep: Insufficient sleep may stimulate the hormones that affect hunger, encourage overeating, and affect overall weight loss. The Sleep Foundation says that getting quality sleep is an important part of a weight loss plan.

Staying well hydrated: Sometimes, a person may mistake thirst for hunger and consume food instead of drinks. Staying well hydrated can help individuals avoid overeating.

Getting enough fiber: Fiber-rich foods take longer to digest and can help a person feel fuller for longer. This, in turn, may cause them to consume fewer calories. High fiber foods include berries, whole grains, and legumes.

Eating a variety of foods: People should aim to eat a rich variety of nutritious foods. Limiting a diet to only a few food choices is hard to sustain and may eventually lead to overeating. Summary