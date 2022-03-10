Thursday Will Be Sun And Clouds On The Breeze For Florida

Thursday features good sun and a few clouds and showers on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area, while it will be breezy and sunny along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s — but a few inland locations could reach the upper 80s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and a warm and gusty ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with some locations hitting the unseasonable upper 80s.

Saturday will be windy with periods of showers alternating with partly sunny skies as a strong front moves in. Daylight Saving Time starts in the early morning hours of Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks one hour forward before going to sleep on Saturday night. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will start with a chilly morning, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Our “shortened” day will feature breezy conditions and plenty of sun — but it will stay on the cool side for mid-March. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, but look for a warmup to begin with lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees.