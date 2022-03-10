Home Weather Thursday Will Be Sun And Clouds On The Breeze For Florida

Thursday Will Be Sun And Clouds On The Breeze For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/6218431-fluffy-cloud-with-blue-sky

Thursday features good sun and a few clouds and showers on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area, while it will be breezy and sunny along the Gulf coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s — but a few inland locations could reach the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and a warm and gusty ocean breeze.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with some locations hitting the unseasonable upper 80s.

Saturday will be windy with periods of showers alternating with partly sunny skies as a strong front moves in.  Daylight Saving Time starts in the early morning hours of Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks one hour forward before going to sleep on Saturday night.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will start with a chilly morning, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s.  Our “shortened” day will feature breezy conditions and plenty of sun — but it will stay on the cool side for mid-March.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, but look for a warmup to begin with lots of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here