Thursday Starts With An Early Fog And Then Warm Sun For Florida

Thursday starts with patchy fog. Then the day features good sun and some clouds on a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies and winter warmth. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, while it will be sunny again along the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be another sunny and warm late February day. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area as a weak front approaches. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and more seasonable temperatures. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.