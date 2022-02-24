Home Weather Thursday Starts With An Early Fog And Then Warm Sun For Florida

Thursday Starts With An Early Fog And Then Warm Sun For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday starts with patchy fog.  Then the day features good sun and some clouds on a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies and winter warmth.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, while it will be sunny again along the Gulf coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be another sunny and warm late February day.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area as a weak front approaches.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and more seasonable temperatures.  Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

