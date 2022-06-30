Thursday Is A Forecast Of Sun, Clouds And Storms For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Thursday features sun and clouds in the morning, with the chance of a quick storm in spots. Then periods of storms will be back in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast, and the rip current risk will be increasing this weekend at all Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

Friday will bring sun, clouds, and mostly afternoon storms again. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be another summer day with plenty of sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon. The east coast metro area will be breezy again. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature good sun and some clouds in the morning, with storms developing in spots during the afternoon. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

The forecast for the 4th of July includes lots of hot sun in the morning, but showers and storms will return in the afternoon but will taper off during the early evening. It will be a breezy day in the east coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone # 2 is zipping westward through the Caribbean. At midday on Wednesday, Potential TC # 2 was about 180 miles east-southeast of Curacao. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour (but with no closed circulation), and Potential TC # 2 was moving west at 30 miles per hour. Tropical storm warnings are up in Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, and portions of the coasts of Colombia and Venezuela. Potential TC # 2’s very rapid movement is likely impeding its development, but it is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie before reaching Central America on Friday.

Elsewhere, the area of showers and storms nearing the Texas coast has a medium chance of becoming a depression, but it will bring heavy rain to portions of Texas whether it develops or not. And the wave in the central Caribbean has a low chance of developing before reaching the Lesser Antilles on Friday or Saturday. But conditions in the eastern Caribbean are not favorable for further development.