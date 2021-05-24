Three Criteria To Follow When Purchasing Your First Designer Watch

Maybe you want to surprise someone with a really nice watch for his birthday. Or, maybe, you just want to spoil yourself for the raise you got at work by purchasing an excellent timepiece. Whatever the reason, buying a high-end watch is nothing to shrug your shoulders at – this is a significant investment, so you need to know how to find the best watch for your needs.

Making your first big watch purchase can seem daunting and overwhelming with the numerous options and high prices, but it doesn’t have to be. Like buying any other luxury item on the market, buying a high-end watch requires some research beforehand, knowledge about the product, and opinion of what you want.

How to buy your first high-end designer watch

Keep an eye out for ‘limited edition’ watches

If you are purchasing your first watch and come across the phrase ‘limited edition,’ you may immediately be drawn to this enticing phrase. However, remember this phrase is sometimes misleading when it comes to buying products.

Any limited edition item is offered in the thousands, meaning it really isn’t a limited edition product that can gain value as time goes on. The lower the count, the better you are in selling your watch at a later date – but this isn’t always true when it comes to limited-edition watches.

Examples of this include low-volume brands or designer companies that genuinely make watches for specific purposes, like Versace. In this case, see the total product number available on the market and make your decision.

Buy vintage

If you want to buy vintage, you may find that your watch skyrockets in terms of value in the following years. If you decide to go with this strategy, make sure you ask a trusted retailer about the watch’s price. Buying from a reputable brand, like Versace, can ensure the watch’s value will retain as the years go on.

Steel watches

The quintessential and classic men’s watch is usually silver, steel and contains a black or brown face. The reason this watch is the traditional option for men is that – well, men like it. Instead of buying a low-end or mass-made steel watch for your loved one, look for a high-end, designer brand, like Versace, to ensure the watch is well-made, high-quality, and long-lasting over multiple years.

If you want to buy a watch for your loved one or for yourself during a special occasion, make sure you know how to find a high-end designer watch that will increase in value as time goes on.

Instead of purchasing a low-end watch that will only depreciate in terms of monetary value, or completely break as the years’ pass, finding a high-end brand, can ensure the timepiece stays in good condition for multiple years