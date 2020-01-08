This Lexus GS Is A Sport Sedan In A Luxury Car

A midsize sport sedan with few compromises, the 2019 Lexus GS continues to offer a unique blend of pulse quickening performance, sumptuous luxury and world-class quality.

Powered by either a turbocharged four-cylinder (GS 300) or a velvet smooth V6 (GS 350), the GS provides the performance feel of a rear-wheel drive sport sedan along with the everyday efficiency and comfort of a true luxury car. For cold-weather climates, the GS 350 is also available with the added confidence of all-wheel drive traction.

All GS models offer the peace of mind that comes with one of the industry’s more comprehensive standard safety systems. The Lexus Safety System+ includes a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist, Intelligent High Beams (IHB) and All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. A Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) is also standard.

The Stance and Style of a True Sport Sedan

With classic proportions that are enhanced by its solid stance, the GS proudly wears the Lexus signature grille that gives it such an eye-catching look.

Framed by satin chrome trim and flanked by distinctive standard Bi-LED headlights, the aggressive front fascia is unmistakably Lexus. Standard 17-inch, nine-spoke alloy wheels compliment the stylish silhouette of the GS while a choice of 12 exterior colors allows buyers to choose everything from subtle blacks and silvers to vivid colors like Matador Red Mica or Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0.

Two Powerful Engines and Optional All-Wheel Drive

The 2019 GS line offers two distinct powertrain choices, each with its own performance signature. The GS 300 pairs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels. The turbocharged engine not only delivers 241 horsepower, it also capable of sustaining its 258 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,650 rpm all the way through 4,400 rpm. The result is a GS 300 that feels responsive during everyday driving, yet also returns 33-mpg on the highway in preliminary estimates.

A muscular, yet refined 3.5-liter V6 powers all GS 350 models. Developing 311 hp and 280 lb.-ft. of torque, the flexible engine sends it power through an eight-speed automatic transmission on rear wheel drive models. A combination of direct fuel injection and sequential port fuel injectors ensures that the V6 is capable of delivering ample power and crisp responsiveness.

For added grip in a variety of conditions, the Lexus GS 350 offers an available all-wheel drive (AWD) system that sends power to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission and an electronically controlled center differential. Under normal driving conditions, the center differential uses a 30:70 front-to-rear torque split to deliver optimal handling. The system is also capable of sending as much as 50 percent of the power to the front wheels to optimize traction.

The Added Appeal of F SPORT

For those who would prefer a GS with a little more edge, the F SPORT package can be added to any version of the GS. Upgrading to the F SPORT package combines track-tuned chassis enhancements with exclusive exterior and interior design features for a more distinctive look and feel.

Every F SPORT package includes a specially tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension, 19-inch split spoke alloy wheels, a Sport+ drive mode, LFA-inspired instrumentation and sport seats with a 16-way, power adjustable driver’s seat. Rear-wheel drive models can also be equipped with Variable Gear Ratio Steering (VGRS) and 14-inch, two-piece brake rotors with 4-piston, monoblock calipers. Optional equipment on rear-wheel drive F SPORT models includes a TORSEN® limited slip rear differential, the Lexus Dynamic Handling (LDH) system with Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS) and orange brake calipers.

Styling enhancements on all F SPORT models include a unique front bumper, revised grille and rear valence and a rear spoiler.

On the inside, the F SPORT package adds aluminum trim, a black headliner and aluminum pedals.

Modern Luxury With Classic Style

A design that mixes both modern and classic luxury elements, the GS cabin provides a comfortable space that will satisfy drivers and passengers alike.

That ambience is exemplified by interior trim selections in Matte Walnut, Naguri aluminum or Striated Black and an interior color palette that includes Chateau, Flaxen or Black. F SPORT models also offer an eye-catching Rioja Red option.

The interior design sets the stage for pure Lexus luxury with a long list of standard amenities. Inside the GS you’ll find 10-way power front seats, an 8-inch high-resolution central control screen, power tilt-and-telescoping steering column with automatic tilt-away, Siri® Eyes Free Mode and a 12-speaker, 5.1 surround sound system. All GS 350 models get standard leather seating trim and a navigation system with a 12.3-inch screen.