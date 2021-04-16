These Are The Top 50 Simple Pleasures Americans Treasure The Most (Video)

Want to make someone’s day? It’s as simple as cake. One in five Americans named the dessert as their favorite simple pleasure.

The study of 2,000 Americans revealed that while some love a tasty treat, others (19%) prefer piping hot tea — the gossip kind.

Americans have revealed the top 50 ‘simple pleasures in life – including sleeping in a freshly made bed, the feeling of the sun on your face – and going to the beach.

Being somewhere new, watching a cherished movie, and seeing stunning views all feature in the list.

Others include receiving a compliment from a stranger, listening to favorite songs, and having a picnic.

But those polled only enjoy an average of eight moments of simple pleasure each week – about one a day.

And the satisfaction of a moment’s pleasure can last for upwards of 20 minutes on average, although 11 percent get a glow for up to an hour.

The research was commissioned by Small Luxury Hotels of the World, which also commissioned poet Laurie Bolger to come up with a piece on life’s simple pleasures.

The wordsmith said: “I wanted my poem to remind people about the feeling you get when you are able to enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

“But on the other hand, I also wanted to highlight that the reason some of these things are so enjoyable is because they are a break from the norm.

“Feeling the sun on my face is definitely one of my favorite simple pleasures in life, and I’m glad the survey reflected that – and that we’re starting to see brighter weather too.”

Twenty-two percent enjoy seeing flowers and trees blossom, and more than a fifth enjoy exercise enough to put it on their list.

Swimming outside, discovering new food– and people watching all appeared in the top 50.

However, 63 percent of those polled, via OnePoll, believe they don’t get to enjoy life’s simplest pleasures often enough for their liking.

While 62 percent don’t have enough time in their day-to-day to take advantage of small pleasures as much as they should.

Around four in 10 said work commitments are a major hindrance, while 39 percent think being a parent has left them with less time to enjoy simple pleasures although they appreciate it more when they do.

Richard Hyde, Managing Director, Small Luxury Hotels of the World added: “Our list found many of life’s pleasures are ones often found on holiday, such as seeing a stunning view, waking up to sunshine, taking long walks and discovering new places. It’s on our travels that we’re able to experience an abundance of life’s simple pleasures which have a longer-lasting effect on us.

Now that it looks as though coronavirus restrictions are starting to slowly lift, we’re hoping people will be able to enjoy some of these pleasures at home and abroad before too much longer.”

THE TOP 50 SIMPLE PLEASURES IN LIFE: