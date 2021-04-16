Home Consumer These Are The Top 50 Simple Pleasures Americans Treasure The Most (Video)

These Are The Top 50 Simple Pleasures Americans Treasure The Most (Video)

By
SWNSDiigital.com
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/close-up-portrait-woman-lying-down-hammock-listening-music-with-cell-phone-cheerful-girl-enjoy-red-hammock-outdoor-woman-relaxing-outside-listening-music-with-earphones_1191690.htm#page=2&query=backyard+enjoyment&position=3

Want to make someone’s day? It’s as simple as cake. One in five Americans named the dessert as their favorite simple pleasure.

The study of 2,000 Americans revealed that while some love a tasty treat, others (19%) prefer piping hot tea —  the gossip kind.

Americans have revealed the top 50 ‘simple pleasures in life – including sleeping in a freshly made bed, the feeling of the sun on your face – and going to the beach.

Being somewhere new, watching a cherished movie, and seeing stunning views all feature in the list.

Others include receiving a compliment from a stranger, listening to favorite songs, and having a picnic.

But those polled only enjoy an average of eight moments of simple pleasure each week – about one a day.

And the satisfaction of a moment’s pleasure can last for upwards of 20 minutes on average, although 11 percent get a glow for up to an hour.

The research was commissioned by Small Luxury Hotels of the World, which also commissioned poet Laurie Bolger to come up with a piece on life’s simple pleasures.

The wordsmith said: “I wanted my poem to remind people about the feeling you get when you are able to enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

“But on the other hand, I also wanted to highlight that the reason some of these things are so enjoyable is because they are a break from the norm.

“Feeling the sun on my face is definitely one of my favorite simple pleasures in life, and I’m glad the survey reflected that – and that we’re starting to see brighter weather too.”

Twenty-two percent enjoy seeing flowers and trees blossom, and more than a fifth enjoy exercise enough to put it on their list.

Swimming outside, discovering new food– and people watching all appeared in the top 50.

However, 63 percent of those polled, via OnePoll, believe they don’t get to enjoy life’s simplest pleasures often enough for their liking.

While 62 percent don’t have enough time in their day-to-day to take advantage of small pleasures as much as they should.

Around four in 10 said work commitments are a major hindrance, while 39 percent think being a parent has left them with less time to enjoy simple pleasures although they appreciate it more when they do.

Richard Hyde, Managing Director, Small Luxury Hotels of the World added: “Our list found many of life’s pleasures are ones often found on holiday, such as seeing a stunning view, waking up to sunshine, taking long walks and discovering new places. It’s on our travels that we’re able to experience an abundance of life’s simple pleasures which have a longer-lasting effect on us.

Now that it looks as though coronavirus restrictions are starting to slowly lift, we’re hoping people will be able to enjoy some of these pleasures at home and abroad before too much longer.”

THE TOP 50 SIMPLE PLEASURES IN LIFE:

  1. Listening to your favorite songs
  2. A nice dinner
  3. Watching your favorite movie
  4. Finishing a really good book
  5. Doing exercise
  6. Spotting a species of bird you’ve never seen before
  7. Seeing flowers and trees blossom
  8. Wearing an outfit that makes you feel good
  9. Home cooking
  10. A match on Hinge (or other dating site) with someone you’re attracted to
  11. Stunning views
  12. Going to the beach
  13. Not having to set the alarm at the weekend or on a day off
  14. Getting a delivery in the mail
  15. Dining out
  16. Finding money you had forgotten about
  17. Laughing out loud at a film
  18. Having dinner made for you
  19. Staying in bed on a Sunday morning
  20. Making someone smile or laugh
  21. Sound of rain on the window
  22. Having a picnic
  23. Hearing the wind blow through the trees
  24. Being somewhere new
  25. Sleeping in a freshly made bed
  26. Receiving a compliment from a stranger
  27. Swimming outside
  28. Discovering new food
  29. Feeling of sun on your face
  30. Playing sport with friends or family
  31. Waking up to sun
  32. Donating to charity
  33. Getting a cuddle from your children
  34. Meeting new people
  35. Buying fresh local food produce
  36. Hearing nothing but birds tweeting
  37. Payday
  38. Cake
  39. Having a coffee/tea in bed
  40. People watching
  41. Putting your out of office on as you head off on a vacation
  42. The smell of toast in the morning
  43. Spontaneous outings
  44. Long walks
  45. Playing a musical instrument
  46. Sleeping in a big incredibly comfy bed
  47. Wearing a new pair of socks for the first time
  48. Having a gossip or catch up with friends
  49. Being in the countryside
  50. Seeing a butterfly

SWNS Digital, posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com, April 16, 2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR