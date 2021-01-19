These Are The Most Stressed Out States In America (Video)

It’s official: Missouri is more stressed out than any other state, according to new research.

The survey of 12,500 Americans — split evenly by state — revealed those in the Show-Me state spend three hours and 18 minutes per day worrying due to stress, which was more than any other state.

Missouri barely edged out Mississippi and West Virginia to claim the title — those states spend three hours and 12 minutes, and three hours and six minutes worrying per day, respectively.

Interestingly enough, Missourians’ stressors aligned with the rest of the nation: when asked to pick which categories they were most stressed about, finances came out as No. 1.

That was followed by COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, with politics and current news rounding out the top three stressors.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Natrol Relaxia, the survey delved into these stressors and how they’re affecting Americans this year.

Results revealed 72% of Americans surveyed believe 2020 is the most stressful year they’ve lived through, and 57% are more stressed now than they ever have been before.

Anxiety is also on the rise, as 56% said they’re more anxious than ever before.

Unfortunately, this additional stress and anxiety might be here to stay: the average respondent feels their stress and anxiety levels won’t go back to normal for almost six months.

And just over one in 10 (12%) said their stress and anxiety will never return to normal.

“This year brought about many unexpected stresses,” said Harel Shapira, Director of Marketing at Natrol. “People are feeling stressed about everything, be it their jobs, finances, politics, holidays or the pandemic. When people are overwhelmed, stressed and anxious, they just don’t feel like themselves.”

As seen when asked about the categories of stress, finances came out on top — a lack of savings (38%) is causing Americans the most stress at the present time.

Twenty-eight percent are worried about their loved ones becoming sick as a result of COVID-19, while 24% are worried about unemployment.

Shapira continued, “Acknowledging the everyday situations that create occasional stress and anxiety, and knowing there are simple measures that can be taken to be more successful in dealing with it is key to working through these moments successfully.”

In good news, 48% of respondents have learned new ways to cope with managing stress and anxiety this year — and 43% believe they’re now better equipped to handle stressful situations.

Many respondents have found physical activity to help with their stress and anxiety, whether that’s walking (36%) or another form of exercise (27%).

Thirty-five percent have turned to more mindless entertainment like TV, while about a quarter of respondents are reading (26%) or making sure to take more regular breaks throughout their day (25%) in order to de-stress.

Some respondents are turning to vitamins and supplements to help with their stress and anxiety: 37% currently take one, while another 23% would be interested.

And 56% of respondents would be more willing to take a vitamin or supplement if they knew it was a drug-free option.

“For people seeking a solution to occasional stress for the remainder of 2020, it’s important to set some time aside to unwind: slow down, breath, meditate, exercise or consider taking a supplement aid,” said Dr. Mike Dow, Ph.D., Psy.D., “There are drug-free stress relief options such as Relaxia Day Calm that can help soothe daily tension so you can feel calm.”

WHAT ARE AMERICANS STRESSED ABOUT?

Finances/their financial situation 41% COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic 35% Politics and current news 29% Work/their job 21% Social life/personal relationships 19%

AMERICANS’ TOP STRESSORS

Lack of savings 38% The current state of the country 35% The upcoming presidential election 30% Living paycheck to paycheck 29% Worry about their loved ones getting infected and becoming sick with COVID-19 28% Worry about getting infected and becoming sick with COVID-19 27% Budgeting 26% Cost of health care 26% Paying rent/managing monthly bills 25% Unemployment/the possibility of being unemployed in the near future 24% The candidates for the upcoming presidential election 23% Feelings of loneliness or isolation 22% Feelings of boredom 22% Not receiving an adequate amount of sleep/receiving too much sleep 20% Not being able to see loved ones 20% Making unhealthy food choices 19% Losing a loved one to COVID-19 18% The current news cycle 18% Having/maintaining a work/life balance 14% Health care costs if they/a loved one becomes sick with COVID-19 14%

