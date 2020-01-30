Home Automobiles The Unveiling Of The Genesis GV80 SUV (Video)

An unforgettable evening of celebration as we wish pompous, old luxury of the past a fond farewell and welcome in Genesis Young Luxury with he exciting reveal of the first-ever Genesis GV80 SUV. Genesis is ushering in a new, youthful spirit of energy and excitement with a party at Temple House in Miami Beach, Florida. (January 28, 2020) Hosted by Mark Del Rosso CEO, Genesis Motor North America

The first interview with Genesis CEO Mark Del Rosso at the launch party for the first ever Genesis GV80 Suv and a sneak peek at the GV80 Superbowl spot featuring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

