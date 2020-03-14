The Ultimate Guide for Florida Players: How to Choose an Online Casino You Will Enjoy?

Wagering on games or events started before the written word was created. The first casino was in Venice, Italy, and opened its doors in 1638. Since then, gambling has continued to grow, and we now have lots of choices where we can wager our money.

Here are a few of the best tips for starting an online gaming account if you are in Florida and want to play online games.

Finding a Reputable Online Casino

Gambling was first regulated back in the time of the American Colonies when the British set laws in place to stop illegal lotteries. Fast-forwarding to the 20th century, Nevada made gambling legal in the state after the Wall Street crash of 1929 and the Hoover Dam project, which left the state with little money.

However, that decision proved to be a successful one, as Nevada and Las Vegas, in particular, became the gambling oasis of the United States. With the advent of the internet, it seemed only a matter of time before the traditional brick and mortar establishment was replaced by their virtual counterparts online.

As the gaming industry continued to grow , we have seen a dramatic rise in the options available for gamers who prefer to play online.

Although most of the websites we can access are reputable, you still need to carry out some research to ensure the one you choose is a fair and regulated website. Many states, including Florida, have no legal online gaming platforms. Do a few checks on any website you want to play to ensure the gaming commission regulates them; you also want to check that their website has adequate security in place to protect your sensitive details from scammers.

Get Rewards for Playing

With so many gambling websites available, there is fierce competition among them to capture new customers, and this gives you an excellent opportunity to earn free bets or get bonuses from playing. Search the best online casino bonuses of 2020 to see what you can receive from starting an account with a reputable website. You can get free money when you sign up or free plays on games to get you started. Don’t sign up for every site, thinking you get more bonuses as you want to make sure that you are getting fair odds and that your chances of winning are not impossible.

Many sites will lure you in with fantastic offers but can make it very hard for you to win any money. By using a quality platform, you will get better odds and returns, which will ultimately make for a better gaming experience.

The bonuses on offer vary depending on which website you use to play games. Some will offer free deposits when you start to let you have a go before placing your funds into an account. Others will match whatever deposit you put into the account, if you have $100 to play with that will become $200.

Free spins are another common bonus you can receive where the casino will let you play a few of their games for free as an introductory offer. For serious gamers, you may want to look at which platforms provide loyalty rewards, as this can be a recurring bonus you gain every time you play.

Choosing your Game

As technology has advanced, so have the different games available for online gamers. Whether you like playing poker, slots, bingo, or any other game you can think of, there will be a website for you to play. Online poker, where you can play against other players has always been very popular, and the prizes can be substantial if you choose the right website.

The ever-popular one-armed bandits (slots) are available, and you can choose between single row or multi-row slot games. There are a host of other games available, and more are continually being developed to satisfy the demands of punters. For those who are more interested in non-traditional casino games, you will find classics such as monopoly or dice games to provide some variety to the usual games on offer.

As with any website you are looking to spend money at or open an account, you should do thorough background checks to make sure it is safe to use. Look for reputable brand names as these will be fully regulated and monitored, making it safer for you to play. Likewise, aim for gaming platforms that release new games regularly as this will provide some variety and keep your interest in play.

Additionally, read through some of the online blogs and forums to get an understanding of other player’s experiences playing online before you start an account with any online casino. Play smart and play safe – good luck!