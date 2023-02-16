The Role Of Technology In Portfolio Management: How SAAS Companies Can Help You Succeed

Whether you want groceries delivered to your door or you need to access your checking account, there’s a specific app for just about anything we want to accomplish these days.

Of course, having multiple apps to perform the same task would be overkill. Why would managing your investment portfolio be any different? Saas companies are simplifying how we handle all aspects of investments, from asset allocation to viewing detailed reports. Technology makes portfolio management easier now than it has ever been.

What’s the technology behind portfolio management?

Portfolio management software brings all of your data points under one umbrella for easy comparison. When you enter your credentials for an account, the software authenticates your login and uses an API call to gather all your information from their servers. The investment tracking tools then import your data and automatically refreshes it on a schedule to keep it up to date. Using this method, you can import several brokerages, bank accounts, and assets into one convenient location.

What are the best investment portfolio management products?

There are plenty of apps to suit everyone’s individual investment levels. Based on user reviews, the following are the overall top-ranking investment portfolio management products.

Stock Market Eye

Stock Market Eye is the perfect tool for letting you manage all your investment accounts and assets in one place. Once you get their portfolio manager download installed and set up, you can analyze your data, see how diversified your portfolio is, and get detailed summary reports at a glance. You can also chart the growth of your portfolio and take a leap back in time to look at a specific day. It’s all particularly helpful in saving you time and planning to retire.

Personal Capital

This free app streamlines your data and lets you know your total net worth. It offers multiple reports on banking, investing, and planning. Especially helpful are the many subcategories of each, like total holdings and their weighting, asset allocation, and performance statistics. It also features a fee analyzer and retirement planner.

Kubera

Kubera consolidates your traditional and crypto investments into one tool. You can link your bank accounts and crypto wallet and get up-to-date balances at any time. Once you enter all of your holdings, including your home’s value, vehicles, and domains, you can track your net worth and get detailed reports on your assets’ growth.

SigFig Pro Tracker

This tracker manages and analyzes your portfolio to let you know if there’s a better way to balance your assets. It gives you access to licensed advisors and works to improve the overall performance of your portfolio. It provides helpful suggestions while trying to reduce risks and fees.

What does investment portfolio management software do?

Investment portfolio management software streamlines all of your data into one easy access point. These apps can provide an overview of your current financial status and help you set goals for the future. With tools that give you detailed snapshots of your assets, fees, and returns, you can uncomplicate your investment strategy and get away from manual spreadsheets.

TYPES OF PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

There are several approaches to investment, and how you or your manager handle your portfolio depends on your goals. The most common strategies are the four below. Whether you decide to hire someone to do the work for you or take on the role yourself, it’s a good idea to get a feel for the different styles.

Active Portfolio Management

Active portfolio management is an involved method of trying to outperform the market. Those who use this style try to stay ahead by following market trends, politics, company performance, and economic changes. They then use this information to determine when to buy and sell in a bid to produce greater returns.

Passive Portfolio Management

This is a less proactive approach to portfolio management that aims to mimic the market long-term instead of trying to surpass it. The theory is that the market will eventually rise over time, so investors purchase a variety of assets that will appreciate in tandem. Since it’s a slow method, transaction fees tend to be minimal.

Discretionary Portfolio Management

This style is where an investor outlines their goals and timeline to a discretionary manager but is otherwise hands-off. They give the manager full reign to strategically invest their money how they see fit.

Non-Discretionary Portfolio Management

A non-discretionary manager is an advisor to the investor. They will sit down with the investor, determine their goals, and coach them along the way. The manager won’t take any action on the investor’s behalf without getting confirmation.

A Successful Portfolio through Management Software

Trying to get an overview of your financial data can feel a lot like not being able to see the forest for the trees. Investment portfolio software can take what seems like an overwhelming amount of information and turn it into a simplified source of knowledge for today and the future.