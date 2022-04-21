The Most Popular & Photogenic Travel Destinations Of 2022 – Psst! Miami Beach Is #1

|
Rank
|
Beach
|
City – Country
|
Number of Instagram posts in 2022
|
1
|
Miami Beach
|
Florida – USA
|
15,001,009
|
2
|
Venice Beach
|
California – USA
|
4,290,744
|
3
|
Laguna Beach
|
California – USA
|
3,040,324
|
4
|
Bondi Beach
|
Sydney – Australia
|
1,829,988
|
5
|
Daytona Beach
|
Florida – USA
|
1,340,723
|
6
|
Brighton Beach
|
Brighton – UK
|
924,451
|
7
|
Waikiki Beach
|
Honolulu – USA
|
921,408
|
8
|
Paradise Beach
|
Rab – Croatia
|
912,341
|
9
|
Panama City Beach
|
Florida – USA
|
890,086
|
10
|
Kuta Beach
|
Bali – Indonesia
|
641,013
|
Rank
|
City – Country
|
Hashtag
|
Number of Instagram posts in 2022
|
1
|
New York City – USA
|
#nycskyline
|
560,274
|
2
|
Chicago – USA
|
#chicagoskyline
|
319,664
|
3
|
London – UK
|
#londonskyline
|
272,252
|
4
|
Toronto – Canada
|
#torontoskyline
|
144,625
|
5
|
Dubai – United Arab Emirates
|
#dubaiskyline
|
143,182
|
6
|
Seattle – USA
|
#seattleskyline
|
90,929
|
7
|
Frankfurt – Germany
|
#frankfurtskyline
|
82,248
|
8
|
Miami – USA
|
#miamiskyline
|
78,181
|
9
|
Boston – USA
|
#bostonskyline
|
71,973
|
10
|
Singapore – Singapore
|
#singaporeskyline
|
53,887
- The most Instagrammed landmark is Central Park in New York City which had nearly 8 million posts in 2022.
- Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas is the most featured US hotel on Instagram with 1.57 million posts! Las Vegas was found to be a hotel hotspot with four of the top 10 hotels based in the city.
- America’s most popular restaurant is Eleven Maddison Park in New York, coming 2nd in the world.
- 5/10 of the most popular national parks on Instagram are in the USA, with Grand Canyon National Park coming out on top with over 4 million posts.