The Most Popular & Photogenic Travel Destinations Of 2022 – Psst! Miami Beach Is #1

The Most Popular & Photogenic Travel Destinations Of 2022 – Psst! Miami...

The experts at Inkifi have analyzed Instagram hashtags for multiple categories including hotels, landmarks, restaurants and beaches to reveal the most Instagrammable locations for every type of traveler in 2022.

here. You can view the research in full

The 10 most popular and photogenic beaches:

Rank Beach City – Country Number of Instagram posts in 2022 1 Miami Beach Florida – USA 15,001,009 2 Venice Beach California – USA 4,290,744 3 Laguna Beach California – USA 3,040,324 4 Bondi Beach Sydney – Australia 1,829,988 5 Daytona Beach Florida – USA 1,340,723 6 Brighton Beach Brighton – UK 924,451 7 Waikiki Beach Honolulu – USA 921,408 8 Paradise Beach Rab – Croatia 912,341 9 Panama City Beach Florida – USA 890,086 10 Kuta Beach Bali – Indonesia 641,013

Miami Beach, Florida came out on top with a whopping 15 million Instagram posts in 2022. Florida also had two more beaches on the list, Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach making it the hotspot for photogenic beaches!

The 10 most popular and photogenic skylines:

Rank City – Country Hashtag Number of Instagram posts in 2022 1 New York City – USA #nycskyline 560,274 2 Chicago – USA #chicagoskyline 319,664 3 London – UK #londonskyline 272,252 4 Toronto – Canada #torontoskyline 144,625 5 Dubai – United Arab Emirates #dubaiskyline 143,182 6 Seattle – USA #seattleskyline 90,929 7 Frankfurt – Germany #frankfurtskyline 82,248 8 Miami – USA #miamiskyline 78,181 9 Boston – USA #bostonskyline 71,973 10 Singapore – Singapore #singaporeskyline 53,887

Miami also has one of the most iconic skylines in the world, coming in 8th place. However, New York City takes the top spot as the most Instagrammed skyline, with well over half a million posts.

Further findings reveal:

The most Instagrammed landmark is Central Park in New York City which had nearly 8 million posts in 2022.

Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas is the most featured US hotel on Instagram with 1.57 million posts! Las Vegas was found to be a hotel hotspot with four of the top 10 hotels based in the city.

America’s most popular restaurant is Eleven Maddison Park in New York, coming 2nd in the world.

5/10 of the most popular national parks on Instagram are in the USA, with Grand Canyon National Park coming out on top with over 4 million posts.