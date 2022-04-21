Home Consumer The Most Popular & Photogenic Travel Destinations Of 2022 – Psst! Miami...

The Most Popular & Photogenic Travel Destinations Of 2022 – Psst! Miami Beach Is #1

https://unsplash.com/photos/91kQnjBaZWA
Photo by wes lewis on Unsplash
The experts at Inkifi have analyzed Instagram hashtags for multiple categories including hotels, landmarks, restaurants and beaches to reveal the most Instagrammable locations for every type of traveler in 2022.
The 10 most popular and photogenic beaches:

Rank

Beach

City – Country

Number of Instagram posts in 2022

1

Miami Beach

Florida – USA

15,001,009

2

Venice Beach

California – USA

4,290,744

3

Laguna Beach

California – USA

3,040,324

4

Bondi Beach

Sydney – Australia

1,829,988

5

Daytona Beach

Florida – USA

1,340,723

6

Brighton Beach

Brighton – UK

924,451

7

Waikiki Beach

Honolulu – USA

921,408

8

Paradise Beach

Rab – Croatia

912,341

9

Panama City Beach

Florida – USA

890,086

10

Kuta Beach

Bali – Indonesia

641,013
Miami Beach, Florida came out on top with a whopping 15 million Instagram posts in 2022. Florida also had two more beaches on the list, Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach making it the hotspot for photogenic beaches!
The 10 most popular and photogenic skylines:

Rank

City – Country

Hashtag

Number of Instagram posts in 2022

1

New York City – USA

#nycskyline

560,274

2

Chicago – USA

#chicagoskyline

319,664

3

London – UK

#londonskyline

272,252

4

Toronto – Canada

#torontoskyline

144,625

5

Dubai – United Arab Emirates

#dubaiskyline

143,182

6

Seattle – USA

#seattleskyline

90,929

7

Frankfurt – Germany

#frankfurtskyline

82,248

8

Miami – USA

#miamiskyline

78,181

9

Boston – USA

#bostonskyline

71,973

10

Singapore – Singapore

#singaporeskyline

53,887
Miami also has one of the most iconic skylines in the world, coming in 8th place. However, New York City takes the top spot as the most Instagrammed skyline, with well over half a million posts.
Further findings reveal:
  • The most Instagrammed landmark is Central Park in New York City which had nearly 8 million posts in 2022.
  • Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas is the most featured US hotel on Instagram with 1.57 million posts! Las Vegas was found to be a hotel hotspot with four of the top 10 hotels based in the city.
  • America’s most popular restaurant is Eleven Maddison Park in New York, coming 2nd in the world.
  • 5/10 of the most popular national parks on Instagram are in the USA, with Grand Canyon National Park coming out on top with over 4 million posts.
