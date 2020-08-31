The Creator Of Trail Mix Is As Complex As The Ingredients

Observed annually on August 31st, National Trail Mix Day honors the mix developed as a healthy snack for long hikes.

Trail mix is a type of snack mix, specifically a combination of dried fruit, nuts, and sometimes chocolate developed as a food to be taken along on hikes.

Two California surfers claim the creation of trail mix. In 1968, they blended peanuts and raisins for an energy snack.

Trail mix is also mentioned in Jack Kerouac’s 1958 novel The Dharma Bums as the two main characters describe their planned meals in their preparation for a hiking trip.

The recipe for trail mix is most likely European in origin, where it has been known as a snack under various names in various countries since the 17th century.

Trail mix has been eaten by Native Americans for thousands of years, and originally included buffalo meat.

The combination of nuts, raisins and chocolate as a trail snack dates at least to the 1910s, when outdoorsman Horace Kephart recommended it in his popular camping guide.

Trail mix is sometimes referred to as Gorp.

In Australia and New Zealand they call trail mix Scroggin.

Trail mix is also called GORP (Good Old Raisins and Peanuts or Granola, Oats, Raisins, and Peanuts)

According to the Oxford English Dictionary , the verb gorp, means “to eat greedily”.

Portability – Be sure all the components can withstand heat and bouncing around.

Protein – Choosing the right nuts and seeds adds healthy proteins and fats, too. Consider adding these top protein-producing seeds and nuts to your trail mix: almonds, peanuts, pistachios, hemp, pepito, sunflower, flax, sesame, chia, cashews, walnuts, hazelnuts, pine nuts

Salty & Sweet – Not only does the flavor factor increase but the salt, along with drinking plenty of water throughout your hike prevents dehydration.

Spice – Ramp up the flavor profile with some spice. Here are a few combinations to try: Fall blend – cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, ginger Savory blend– garlic powder, dill, lemon pepper Spicy blend – wasabi, mustard powder, lemon pepper, dried cilantro, dried lime zest Spicy sweet blend – paprika, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, a touch of brown sugar

Energy Booster – For a twist, add chocolate covered roasted coffee beans to your mix.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Foodimentary

mobile-cuisine