The Connection Between Stress And Weight Loss

Let’s face it: we all have experienced stress at some point in our lifetime. Multiple factors such as finances, work, relationships, or even life changes can put extra amounts of stress on our bodies. With that, not only our behaviors and mannerisms are affected, but also our bodily processes.

People respond to stress differently. Some rely on stress-eating when they are under pressure, which may cause them to gain weight. On the other hand, some people undergo the opposite and lose weight during these circumstances.

Telltale signs: How to know if your weight loss is due to stress

If you are under an extreme amount of stress, chances are, you will experience conditions other than weight loss. Here are other symptoms you should watch out for to know if your weight loss is stress-induced.

fatigue

increased heart rate

headaches and migraines

indigestion and stomach pain

body aches

tense and sore muscles

insomnia and irregular sleeping schedules

frequent mood changes

decreased sex drive

If you experience these with your weight loss, stress may be the prime culprit.

Why does stress cause weight loss?

Stress can cause changes to your body’s behaviors and patterns. These disruptions may trigger internal reactions within your system, which can then cause weight loss. Here are some of the reasons why weight loss may happen when you are under stress.

Stress activates your fight or flight mechanism.

This response makes your body act as if you are under a perceived threat. With that, your body releases hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which can speed up your metabolism. These hormones may also suppress your appetite.

Moreover, this fight or flight response may cause distress to your gastrointestinal tract. You may experience symptoms of discomfort which may cause you to eat less than usual such as:

constipation

diarrhea

heartburn

stomach pain

Your body cannot process and absorb the nutrients properly.

Stress causes your body to become hyperstimulated. With that, you may process food differently. You may not be able to digest, absorb, and metabolize your food.

Stress may cause you to burn extra calories.

Stress may cause unconscious movements such as fidgeting, finger clicking, and foot tapping. These behaviors burn calories and manage stress at the same time. Moreover, stressed people tend to rely on physical activity as a coping mechanism. Thus, they become more physically active when under extreme stress.

Are there less stressful ways to lose weight?

Upon knowing the weight loss potential of stress, one may consider undergoing stressful conditions to lose extra pounds. However, doing so is not advisable! Exposing yourself to stressors for extended periods may result in grave health consequences. Thus, you may want to look for healthier weight loss alternatives.

