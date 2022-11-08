Thanksgiving Holiday Specials Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with special holiday-themed menus at its dining venues.

Cipresso

For $65 per person (between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.), guests can enjoy an entrée of Heritage Black Turkey with garlic whipped potatoes, green beans, traditional stuffing, apple-cranberry relish, and turkey gravy. Additionally, dessert will consist of pumpkin pie with Frangelico caramel sauce, candied pecans and Chantilly cream ($12).

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

For $65 per person (between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.), a traditional Thanksgiving Day menu will be offered in the form of Heritage Black Turkey, garlic whipped potatoes, traditional stuffing, sweet potato streusel, green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy.

Jubao Palace Noodle Bar

All month long, from Tuesday, November 1 through Wednesday, November 30 guests can enjoy a holiday special for $23 per person featuring salt and pepper shrimp which includes shrimp tempura stir-fried with bell peppers, white onion, jalapeño peppers, scallions, cilantro and house-made five spice seasoning, served with white rice.

Rise Kitchen & Deli

From noon to 8 p.m., a holiday meal of pumpkin soup garnished with cream, roasted turkey breast and glazed ham with sweet potato casserole, French beans and crispy onions, as well as pecan pie topped with vanilla whipped cream will be offered for $38 per person. Starting November 9, guests can also take home an apple, cherry, pecan, or pumpkin pie for $20 per pie.

The Rez Grill

For $65 per person, the Thanksgiving entrée will feature Heritage Black Turkey accompanied by traditional giblet gravy, bacon cheddar green bean casserole, cornbread and fennel sausage stuffing and cranberry compote. The dessert will be pumpkin cheesecake with gingerbread crumble, caramel sauce, Chantilly cream and pepitas ($12).

Hard Rock Cafe

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner for $30.95 per person will be offered to include slow-roasted turkey breast, roasted fresh vegetables, homestyle classic stuffing, creamy sweet potato mash, and cranberry sauce finished with traditional turkey gravy. Dessert will feature pumpkin pie topped with caramel sauce and house-made whipped cream for $9.95 per slice.

