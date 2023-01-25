Test Driving 2023 Genesis G70 AWD

If a sporty car that can be driven every day, year-round is on your shopping list the G70 is a must-look. A unique car at a phenomenal price.
While the automotive world fawns over the latest and greatest EV reveal, sitting just offstage is a handful of gas-fueled cars that feel as though they’ve been relegated to the island of misfit toys.
No marketing dollars, little social media interest – if it’s not an SUV or electrically powered it might as well be labeled a legacy model. That’s why the G70 is such a hidden gem.
Now in its fifth model year and coming off of its first refresh, this is a luxury sport sedan bargain like none other. The base rear-wheel-drive G70 with a 2.0-liter turbo can be scored for about $40,000. At the top end resides this all-wheel drive, twin-turbo V-6 fortified with the comprehensive Sport Prestige Package for $56,445.