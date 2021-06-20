Takeaways from Tallahassee — Military friendly

Military friendlier

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave another boost to Florida’s military community this week, marking the Republican Governor’s latest effort to fortify Florida as the most military-friendly state in the nation.

On Tuesday, DeSantis directed CareerSource Florida to invest $7 million into career training and support services for military veterans and spouses.

The funding is a slice of the roughly $29 million in federal funds CareerSource Florida approved to improve career opportunities for Floridians through training and education.

“Florida is the most military-friendly state in the nation, and I’m proud to say that in Florida, we support those who have served this country,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Today, I am using my authority as Governor to direct $7 million to help military veterans and their spouses find employment in our state, especially those who are homeless or disabled. We will continue to invest in these heroes and make sure they have every opportunity to succeed in Florida.”

Under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, Governors may allocate 15% of federal funds to innovative economic opportunity projects. DeSantis’ directive will focus on veterans with employment challenges such as homelessness or service-related disabilities.

In all, the state’s workforce system budget includes more than $237 million for the CareerSource Florida network, spanning across the Department of Economic Opportunity and 24 local workforce development boards.

“This funding aligns with Gov. DeSantis’ priority of helping Floridians find employment and economic prosperity as many individuals are now returning to the workforce,” said Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle, a member of the CareerSource Florida Board. “We look forward to working with our partners, CareerSource Florida and the Florida Department of Education, to help support fellow Floridians in finding new opportunities and to strengthen our state’s workforce.”

Among other priorities, the Governor also directed funds toward at-risk Floridians receiving public assistance, rural workforce initiatives, and low-income adults and youth pursuing training in IT-related fields.

“As Florida’s economy continues its robust recovery, we will work together to ensure our neighbors who are still struggling have the education, training, and services needed to support themselves and their families,” said CareerSource Florida President and CEO Michelle Dennard.

Notably, the directive is DeSantis’ latest move to support Florida’s veteran community.

In early June, the Republican Governor signed three military benefit bills and acclaimed Florida as the most military-friendly state in the nation.

The bills bolster educational and career opportunities for Florida’s more than 1.5 million veterans and active-duty service members.

Coming up, the usual assortment of tidbits, leftovers and not-ready-for-prime-time moments by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Renzo Downey, Jason Delgado, Haley Brown and the staff of Florida Politics.

Take 5

The “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

Florida wins first blow in CDC cruise fight — A federal court temporarily dislodged the CDC’s COVID-19 sailing restrictions on cruise lines. The federal judge issued an order giving the CDC two weeks to develop an alternative plan before the court knocks down the current restrictions to a “nonbinding” advisory on July 18. Attorney General Ashley Moody claimed victory for hardworking Floridians in the cruise industry. “The federal government does not, nor should it ever, have the authority to single out and lockdown an entire industry indefinitely,” she said. “I am excited to see the cruise industry get sailing again and proud to stand with Gov. Ron DeSantis against illegal federal overreach and draconian lockdown measures.”

DeSantis sends cops to U.S.-Mexico border — Florida will send law enforcement to curb illegal immigration at the nation’s southern border, but the details aren’t known yet. Gov. DeSantis said the state was answering the call from Texas and Arizona’s Governors to send support when the federal government won’t. Republicans have maligned President Joe Biden‘s immigration policies. And while Florida is more than 1,000 miles from the Mexican border, DeSantis said Biden’s policies have increased crime in the Sunshine State. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is vying to be the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, attacked the move as a made-up crisis.

Florida waives pandemic fines and fees — again — At this week’s clemency meeting, DeSantis proposed relieving COVID-19 penalties on businesses, doubling down on the Governor’s past executive orders to that end. After that motion, DeSantis pardoned a couple facing charges over refusing to enforce a mask ordinance at the gym they owned in Broward County. Fried, the Cabinet and Executive Clemency Board’s lone Democrat, opposed the motion. “I voted today to uphold our laws, while our so-called pro-law enforcement Governor is actively encouraging people to break the law with politically motivated stunts like this. We’ve seen what happens when rogue citizens are empowered by misguided leaders,” Fried said in a statement.

DeSantis signs moments of silence bill — Florida law will require public schools to hold a one- to two-minute moment of silence at the start of each day beginning next year. Proponents stressed that it is a secular measure, giving children a chance to stop and reflect. But DeSantis hosted the bill signing at a synagogue in South Florida and used the moment to attack the United Nations and other states as antisemitic. Using moments of silence to promote prayer is unconstitutional. “The idea that you can just push God out of every institution and be successful, I’m sorry our founding fathers did not do that,” DeSantis said.

Elections supervisors question voting bill — County election supervisors struggle to wrap their heads around SB 90, Florida’s controversial election law. The supervisors were convened for a conference in Tampa this week. Meanwhile, more groups are challenging the legality of the measure. Both Republican and Democratic supervisors questioned the bill. “We’re all still struggling with how vague some of the new things put into law are,” Okaloosa County Supervisor Paul Lux told the Tampa Bay Times. Several vented their frustrations to Secretary of State Laurel Lee, who didn’t acknowledge the bill in her speech. Supervisors could face $25,000 fines for failing to implement new dropbox restrictions.

Thin Line

This week, Attorney General Moody traveled to the Perry Police Department to show support and appreciation for local law enforcement.

The trip is part of Moody’s Thin Tribute initiative, which honors law enforcement officers throughout the state.

“It is always a pleasure to spend time with Floridians who choose a life of service to their community as law enforcement officers,” Moody said. “These courageous individuals work so hard to protect their communities, and it is important, now more than ever, to lift them up and give them our undivided support.”

Notably, the initiative comes as line-of-duty deaths are on the rise. Rather than COVID-19, violent acts are now the leading cause of death in Florida for law enforcement officers.

Florida is among the deadliest states in the nation for felonious acts against law enforcement officers.

“As the wife of a law enforcement officer, I understand the sacrifice and commitment required of those who wear the badge, and I will always stand up for the front-line officers who work, day in and day out, to help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida,” Moody said.

More information about the Thin Line Tribute can be found online.

https://youtu.be/V-lAQceCudk