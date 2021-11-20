Takeaways from Tallahassee — Business first

Business first

Florida reached an economic milestone in October, notching 18 months of consecutive job growth, among other accomplishments.

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the milestone and highlighted his “business first” policies as the foundation of the rebound. They, he stressed, helped Florida gain 1.1 million private-sector jobs since April 2020 ‑ marking an 89% recuperation of jobs lost during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Florida’s economy continues to grow faster than the nation because we put the needs of Floridians and businesses first and make smart policy decisions that push back against heavy-handed mandates,” DeSantis said. “With 18 consecutive months of job growth and 12 consecutive months of labor force increases, we will continue to make investments that move our economy forward.”

Indeed, the state’s labor force and unemployment rates are also improving. Unemployment lowered and now hovers around the current rate of 4.6%.

Meanwhile, job opportunities are plenty. More than 518,00 jobs in Florida are available and posted online, according to the Governor’s Office.

Florida’s labor force growth is also rivaling the national average, with a 5.8% increase over the year. The term ‘labor force’ refers to the number of folks working or looking to work.

“Florida continues to see job growth, increases in labor force, and a decline in unemployment rate thanks to Gov. DeSantis’ policy decisions to protect Floridians and their jobs,” said Secretary Dane Eagle of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “Floridians and businesses remain confident in the state’s economy, and as evidence of that confidence, Florida’s current participation in the labor force of 10,590,000 is actually larger than Florida’s February 2020 labor force of 10,461,000.”

In all, October was a good month for Floridians. The unemployment rate lowered from 4.8% to 4.9%, while job creation also increased.

Several industries reported job market growth including, particularly in leisure and hospitality, with 16,600 new jobs. The second leading industry categories were trade, transportation and utilities, with 10,400 jobs. Education, health services, and business services also reported job creation.

Coming up, the usual assortment of tidbits, leftovers and not-ready-for-prime-time moments by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Renzo Downey, Jason Delgado, Christine Jordan Sexton and the staff of Florida Politics.

Take 5

The “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

DeSantis signs Special Session bills — Gov. DeSantis earned a significant win Thursday, signing a “freedom agenda” of bills to curb COVID-19 policies and mandates. The four-bill signing came the morning after the Legislature passed them during this week’s Special Session. DeSantis called the Special Session as the legislative front to combating President Joe Biden‘s vaccine mandates. “To say it should be mandated when you can still get it, this is a personal choice, so that’s what we’re doing, and that’s the science-based approach to say it should be a personal choice,” the Governor said. “There is no data that shows an improvement of health with these massive mandates for children,” said Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who also called mandates divisive.

Hold the line, or not — Florida Democrats criticized DeSantis for pushing a Special Session that they said was more about “political theater” and future presidential aspirations than it was about responding to a real crisis. It was a surprise to watch Democrats unable to band together to block one of the four bills up during the Special Session. Legislators needed a supermajority to pass a public records exemption traveling with the main vaccine mandate bill. If Democrats had voted together, they could have stopped the legislation. But a handful of Democrats peeled off. Some of them explained they were uncomfortable with allowing the names of businesses being investigated for violating the vaccine mandate law to become public. But the result was that Republicans and DeSantis got what they wanted.

CMS rules challenged — Ten states have already challenged a vaccine mandate rule requiring health care providers dependent on federal funding to vaccinate their employees. Attorney General Ashley Moody this week filed a separate challenge on behalf of Florida in federal court in Pensacola. Moody wants a judge to block the mandate before Dec. 6, when health care employees are required to have gotten their first shot. The association that represents many of Florida’s hospitals has already said that it will follow the federal rule despite newly-enacted state law. Likewise, LeadingAge Florida spokesperson Nick Van Der Linden said: “Until we are advised otherwise by the courts, our members are obligated to follow the CMS rule.”

Redistricting battle lines begin taking shape — Finding time amid the Special Session for some regular business, Senators reviewed four senatorial and four congressional district maps this week. With the first staff-drawn maps finally on the table, the Republican-led Senate opened itself up to criticism and gerrymandering accusations. However, those in the minority party were largely satisfied with the maps, which were more even-keeled than expected. With the additional congressional district likely going for Republicans, Florida’s delegation would likely be split 16-12 under the Senate maps. However, Republicans nationally were eyeing Florida as one place to pad their attempts to retake the U.S. House in 2022. That and whether Senate District 19 can be consolidated in only Hillsborough County without crossing Tampa Bay to Pinellas County, benefiting Black representation, remain questions.

Ben Shapiro talks CRT, “Wokeism” at FSU — Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro targeted critical race theory and “wokeness” during a sold-out speaking event hosted by the College Republicans at FSU and FSU’s Institute of Politics. Although the 1,500-person event was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday, its standby line stretched the length of the hall’s courtyard by 5:30. By 6, the line snaked the building. FSU jackets, American flag shirts, and MAGA hats speckled the mostly college-aged crowd. When Shapiro approached the podium, most of the audience stood and applauded. Shapiro then began tomahawk chopping at the crowd, to further applause and returned chops. Later in the evening, he said he did not see how the chop could be considered racist.

National Adoption Month

DeSantis signed a proclamation this week, recognizing November as National Adoption Month in Florida.

The annual observance celebrates foster families and adopted children. It also brings awareness to the thousands of children awaiting adoption.

“This month is one of gratitude for the more than 2,600 families that adopted children from our foster care system this past year,” DeSantis said. “Not only am I thankful for these adoptive parents but also for the many partners, advocates and child welfare professionals across the state who work tirelessly to ensure children have the opportunity to lead happy, stable lives through adoption.”

According to the Department of Children and Families, more than 3,800 children were adopted in the last year through foster care. Meanwhile, more than 4,500 children need adoption or go through the adoption process.

“Every child deserves to have a caring and loving environment to grow and learn. I’ve had the honor of witnessing adoption ceremonies in Florida, and the joy, care and love between the families was overwhelming,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Individuals interested in adopting children from foster care can visit AdoptFlorida.org to learn more. State care agencies will host family events and adoption ceremonies throughout the month.