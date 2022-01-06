Home Weather Sunny With A Stray Showers Possible For South Florida Thursday

Sunny With A Stray Showers Possible For South Florida Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features good sun and a few clouds, with just the chance of a stray shower.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.
Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring partly sunny skies and some passing showers.  Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will be breezy with clouds and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and some clouds at times.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers on the breeze.  Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

