Sunny With A Stray Showers Possible For South Florida Thursday

Thursday features good sun and a few clouds, with just the chance of a stray shower. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.

Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring partly sunny skies and some passing showers. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will be breezy with clouds and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and some clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers on the breeze. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.