Sunny Sunday In South Florida

Sunday begins with a seasonably cool morning. Then the day features sunny skies, maybe a cloud at times, and dry conditions. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring another coolish morning, with lows in the low to mid-60s. Then we’ll see lots of sun with just a few clouds at times. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Tuesday will continue our string of sunny and dry winter days. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds as temperatures and humidity inch upward. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s..

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of warm sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s.