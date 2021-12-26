Home Weather Sunny Sunday In South Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist


Sunday begins with a seasonably cool morning.  Then the day features sunny skies, maybe a cloud at times, and dry conditions.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring another coolish morning, with lows in the low to mid-60s.  Then we’ll see lots of sun with just a few clouds at times.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Tuesday will continue our string of sunny and dry winter days.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds as temperatures and humidity inch upward.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s..

 

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of warm sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

