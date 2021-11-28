Sunny Sunday In Florida

Sunday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a gentle breeze as dry and slightly cooler air filters into South Florida. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday morning will be on the cool side, with lows mostly in the low 60s. The day will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds as a weak front moves in. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday morning will be a bit chilly, with lows in the 50s. Then we’ll see sunny skies and a gentle but cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday features a cool morning but lots of sun and a warming trend. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.