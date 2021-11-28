Home Weather Sunny Sunday In Florida

Sunny Sunday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a gentle breeze as dry and slightly cooler air filters into South Florida.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday morning will be on the cool side, with lows mostly in the low 60s.  The day will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds as a weak front moves in.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday morning will be a bit chilly, with lows in the 50s.  Then we’ll see sunny skies and a gentle but cool breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday features a cool morning but lots of sun and a warming trend.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

