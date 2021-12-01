Sunny Start For December In Florida

Wednesday features a cool morning but then lots of sun will make for a pleasant start to the month of December. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

The active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially concludes Tuesday having produced 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), including seven hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater) of which four were major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater). This above-average hurricane season was accurately predicted by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, in their May and August outlooks. You can read the full 2021 report HERE

Thursday will bring good sun to the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be another sunny and pleasant day along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers in spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida, with the chance of a stray shower on the breeze in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees.