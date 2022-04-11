Sunny Florida Today

Monday features lots of sun around South Florida and a brisk and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be quite breezy, with sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds — with maybe a quick shower in spots — in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with an ocean breeze that will be gusty near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature good sun, some clouds, and afternoon showers and storms. Look for breezy conditions near the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a storm or two. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.