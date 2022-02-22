Home Weather Sunny Days Ahead For Florida

Sunny Days Ahead For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features lots of sun and a few clouds (and maybe a stray east coast shower) at times.  Look for a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Wednesday morning.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring sunny skies and an ocean breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will continue our stretch of warm and sunny days.  Look for a brisk and gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of seasonably warm sun again.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

