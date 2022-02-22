Sunny Days Ahead For Florida

Tuesday features lots of sun and a few clouds (and maybe a stray east coast shower) at times. Look for a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring sunny skies and an ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will continue our stretch of warm and sunny days. Look for a brisk and gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of seasonably warm sun again. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.