Sunny And Breezy Sunday With A Big Chill On The Way To Florida

Sunny And Breezy Sunday With A Big Chill On The Way

Sunday starts with a cool morning, with lows mostly in the upper 50s. The day features lots of sun and breezy conditions as a strong front moves in. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Monday morning will be on the cold side, with lows ranging from the mid-40s to the low 50s. The day will be sunny with a chilly breeze. Monday’s highs will be near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will begin with another cool morning, featuring lows in the 50s. Then the day will be breezy with partly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday morning will be mild, and the day will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a breezy day with lots of sun and maybe a few clouds. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-70s.