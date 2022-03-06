Home Weather Sunny And Breezy Today For Florida

Sunny And Breezy Today For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features lots of sun and a few clouds at times on a strong and gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Tuesday morning.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid to upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will be another breezy day, with a mix of sun and clouds (with the chance of a stray shower) in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be sunny with a brisk and sometimes gusty ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and breezy conditions once again.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another breezy day with good sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s again.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here