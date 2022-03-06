Sunny And Breezy Today For Florida

Sunday features lots of sun and a few clouds at times on a strong and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Tuesday morning. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid to upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will be another breezy day, with a mix of sun and clouds (with the chance of a stray shower) in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be sunny with a brisk and sometimes gusty ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and breezy conditions once again. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another breezy day with good sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s again.