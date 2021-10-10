Sunday Sun And Showers For Florida

Sunday features mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will hold off on showers and storms until mid-afternoon. Minor saltwater flooding is possible near high tide along the Atlantic coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will bring plenty of sun with afternoon showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun in the morning and some showers and storms — mostly in the east coast metro area — during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see good sun alternating with showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will start the day with sunny skies and finish with a few afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few passing showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the low off the North Carolina coast has a medium chance of becoming a subtropical depression as it approaches land on Sunday into Monday. Whether it develops or not, this feature will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.