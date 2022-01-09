Sunday South Florida Will Be Breezy With Showers

Sunday features a brisk and gusty breeze, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers with maybe a storm or two, especially in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring good sun with some clouds and showers along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see more sun than clouds and periods of showers. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will feature a brisk and gusty breeze with plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s again.