Sunday South Florida Will Be Breezy With Showers

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features a brisk and gusty breeze, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers with maybe a storm or two, especially in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring good sun with some clouds and showers along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see more sun than clouds and periods of showers.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will feature a brisk and gusty breeze with plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s again.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

