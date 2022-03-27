Sunday Florida Will Be Sunny With A Cool Breeze

Sunday features another cool morning, followed by sunny skies with a cool and gusty breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches, but look for an increasing rip current risk at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s right at the Atlantic coast and the low 80s elsewhere.
Monday will bring morning lows near 60 degrees and lots of warm sun as the day progresses. Monday‘s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.
Tuesday will continue our streak of sunny and dry days. Tuesday‘s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.
Wednesday will feature a strong and gusty breeze with lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two at times. Wednesday‘s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.
Thursday‘s forecast calls for very breezy conditions, good sun, a few clouds, and passing showers in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.