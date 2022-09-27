Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.27.22

Good Tuesday morning.

There’s plenty of news on Hurricane Ian below, but for those looking to pass the time while they hunker down, the Florida Chamber of Commerce has released some excellent reading material.

The business is debuting its 2022 General Election Voter Guide, previewing the choices Florida voters face on a packed ballot that includes a U.S. Senate seat, the entire congressional delegation, the Florida Cabinet, state Legislature and three proposed constitutional amendments.

The 43-page guide includes a rundown of who will be facing who in each race alongside a quick breakdown of the partisan lean in the district. Though the Chamber does not offer its endorsement in congressional or judicial races, the guide does indicate who the organization is backing for Governor, Cabinet posts and state legislative seats.

The Chamber’s slate of statewide slate endorsements all went to GOP candidates — Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and Senate President Wilton Simpson, who is running for Agriculture Commissioner. The organization also endorsed a predominantly Republican lineup for state legislative seats, with a handful of notable exceptions, such as Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart for SD 17.

“Through its Florida Chamber Political Institute, the Florida Chamber goes to great lengths interviewing hundreds of candidates each election cycle to ensure Chamber-backed candidates will champion free enterprise, job creation and keep Florida moving in the right direction,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Mark Wilson.

The guide includes a full suite of nonpartisan info, too, such as the deadline for new voter registrations, the suggested timeline for mail ballot returns and early voting dates. Contact information for each county Supervisor of Election office is also included within the first few pages.

Here is a link to the guide: flchamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Florida-Chamber-Voter-Guide.pdf

Here are some other hurricane and non-hurricane thoughts:

— It won’t take a Category 5 hurricane to wreak havoc in Tampa Bay — a “big, sloppy Category 1 or 2” will suffice, write Zachary T. Sampson and Langston Taylor of the Tampa Bay Times. A fifth of Pinellas properties and 1 in 9 Tampa properties are at risk of flooding from a Category 1, such as Ian.

— Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley guest stars on the latest episode of “Deeper Dive with Dara Kam,” where he talks about the impact that the 2020 Presidential Election had on voters’ trust in elections officials and what he and other Supervisors of Elections are doing to “defend democracy.”

— You probably won’t need to have the home infrastructure set up the day you drive your new electric car off the lot — a 15-amp duplex will work in a pinch. Still, if you don’t want to wait overnight for a recharge, The Washington Post’s Rachel Kurzius has a rundown of available options.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JuliePace: An @AP news alert for the ages: LAUREL, Maryland (AP) — NASA spacecraft slams into harmless asteroid to see if it’s possible to nudge killer space rocks out of Earth’s way.

—@TooMuchMe: The reality is that the only thing propping up Florida’s ultra-capitalist real estate market is a big government, socialized home insurance program (Citizen’s)

Tweet, tweet:

Water is already overwhelming storm drains in Downtown Miami. #Ian pic.twitter.com/tOuIprXqwR — Cody Weddle (@coweddle) September 26, 2022

—@GregDeeWeather: The 3:45 a.m. Thursday high tide in St. Pete will be the one to watch. It’ll be at 2.7 ft. plus surge from the storm, which should be near its height at that point.

Tweet, tweet:

—@HarrisAlexC: Another concern for central Florida when hurricanes threaten is Lake O. Too much water is no good, but the lake is actually lower than usual right now. “Lake Okeechobee is at a good level, such that the Corps has not had to do any water drawdowns ahead of the storm,” SFWMD says.

—@EvanAxelbank: Having a child takes hurricane prep and puts it up to eleven

—@MKramer: A fascinating source of information during pre-hurricane chatter is the Disney World message boards. Someone just asked what to bring for her baby when they’re walking around in the hurricane.

—@AGGancarski: Money never sleeps: Florida Police and Trooper Association is still making fundraising calls during a state of emergency for the entire state. Just got one.

—@RomyEllenbogen: Figuring out which valuables of mine to pack as I evacuate but I’m 25 so it’s just six years’ worth of my diaries and a single necklace

—@TomEldon: Just a reminder. If you lose power from #HurricaneIan, drink your bubbles, blancs & roses while you still have ice and/or cool refrigerators before moving onto your reds. #SouthTampaStormTips

— DAYS UNTIL —

Supervisors of Elections vote-by-mail mailing deadline for General Election — 9; deadline to register for General Election — 17; 'Before You Vote' TV debates (Senate) — 21; Early voting begins for General Election — 32; 2022 General Election — 42; Florida TaxWatch's Annual Meeting begins — 67; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 161; 2023 Session Sine Die — 220; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 668.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson

