Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.26.22

The Vogel Group and law firm Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak are expanding in Tallahassee with three new hires.

Chad Revis and Josh Pratt are joining the law firm — Holtzman Vogel — while Tori Deal is coming on as Director of Operations for both firms, further adding to the team’s deep political and policy reach across the state.

“The growth on our team is further evidence our firms are thriving. We are thrilled to welcome this remarkable group of young talent.” Vogel Group principal Eileen Stuart said. “They bring an impressive array of experiences and relationships throughout Florida, which we are already successfully leveraging on behalf of firm clients.”

Pratt most recently served as Deputy General Counsel to Gov. Ron DeSantis, where he managed a wide-ranging portfolio including high-profile litigation, judicial appointments and legislative priorities. He also clerked for Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady and two federal judges.

Revis previously clerked for Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz at the Florida Supreme Court and before that served on Attorney General Ashley Moody’s executive staff, overseeing initiatives on human trafficking and opioids, as well as working as a legal intern at the Republican Party of Florida.

He and Pratt join as associate attorneys at Holtzman Vogel.

Deal joins the team after serving as an executive assistant and adviser to numerous Secretaries at the state Department of Environmental Protection. In this role, Deal advanced the Department’s mission while building relationships with key stakeholders in the natural resources arena. Over the course of her 14 years at DEP, she collaborated directly with policymakers and staff across the entire Florida executive branch.

TS Ian update — Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a careful eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it moves through the Caribbean and is likely to continue gaining strength to become a major hurricane during the early part of the week, threatening landfall somewhere on the state’s Gulf Coast.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) 8 p.m. advisory Sunday, Ian is moving toward the northwest Caribbean near 12 mph. Forecasters expect a turn toward the north-northwest Monday followed by a northward move Tuesday at a slightly slower speed. The center of Ian will likely pass near or west of the Cayman Islands on Monday, and near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday, before appearing over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Ian is showing maximum sustained winds of near 60 mph with higher gusts. The forecast for the storm is to strengthen over Sunday night, followed by a rapid increase, becoming a hurricane Monday and a major hurricane — a possible Cat 3 — on Tuesday, bringing heavy rains, high winds, and rising seas.

So far, a Hurricane Warning is in effect for Grand Cayman and Cuba. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge southward to Key West, including the Dry Tortugas.

Friday Night Lights with the Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ToKBU5i1V2 — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) September 24, 2022

God doesn’t ever give us anything that we can’t handle. I’m so grateful to my fellow Americans who have prayed for me, shared words of encouragement, and said that we have to keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/P5yYnGIW9T — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 24, 2022

—@DonLew87: On Matt Gaetz. First, Devlin Barrett writes WaPo story relying on unnamed sources. Next, @MuellerSheWrote expresses ‘serious skepticism.’ Then, the same @DevlinBarrett retweets MSW’s post! And, Joel Greenberg’s lawyer says he’s heard nothing to suggest Gaetz is off the hook.

—@DavidGoodhue: Despite the Keys getting farther away from Ian’s forecasted center, Jonathan Rizzo at NWS Key West warns it’s likely to be a huge storm: “This is not the forecast cone of a chihuahua charging to meet you when you get home from work. This is a charging bull.”

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

