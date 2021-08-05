Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.5.21

By Peter Schorsch

Attorney General Ashley Moody will show another six-figure haul for her political committee when the finance report drops next week, according to data available on the committee website.

Friends of Ashley Moody’s running tally showed $134,055 raised across 30 contributions last month. The sheet includes a $25,000 check from Sarasota real estate developer and major GOP donor Hugh Culverhouse and another for the same amount from New York City hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb.

Other notables included Ft. Lauderdale contractor Moss & Associates at $20,000, Merit Capital and Amscot Financial, each chipping in $10,000 last month.

The July report extends the committee’s streak of six-figure reports to six months. May was Moody’s best month year-to-date with a $516,000 haul, followed by June, which saw Friends of Ashley Moody bank another $325,000.

Though contributions continue to pour in, the committee shows no signs of improvidence on the spending reports. According to the ledger available on the committee website, Friends of Ashley Moody spent just $17,840 last month. Issue Management received more than half the total — $10,000. Convert Digital followed with a $3,000 pickup for advertising services.

Moody’s committee started July with about $1.98 million in the bank. At month’s end, its coffers were stocked with $2.1 million.

Friends of Ashley Moody has now raised just shy of $7 million since it launched three years ago. Most of that flowed to the account in the lead-up to Moody’s 2018 win, but the account showed little activity after Election Day, raising $10,000 or so a month. Fundraising started gaining speed in November when the committee reeled in $90,000. Since then, the committee has raised about $1.5 million.

Excluding Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been raising millions a month of late, Moody has outpaced all statewide candidates in fundraising so far this year.

Candidates and committees face an Aug. 10 deadline to file reports disclosing all campaign finance activity from July.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@PressSec: 23% of new COVID hospitalizations in the U.S. are in Florida, and their hospitals are being overwhelmed again. We are doing everything we can to help the people of FL, and they’re stepping up by getting vaccinated — we hope @GovRonDeSantis joins us in this fight.

—@CarlosGSmith: .@GovRonDeSantis blaming immigrants for Florida’s frightening COVID surge is appalling, xenophobic + dangerous. It’s also based on ZERO evidence. This is the NEW BIG LIE. I hate to repeat it, but we have to speak out against this scapegoating. The guv has totally failed us.

—@AaronParnas: Raise your hand if you’re also comfortable with getting a third vaccine booster if necessary.

—@realStanVG: For the people in (Anthony) Sabatini’s district — how do you vote for this man and still feel good about yourself? He calls Jeb Bush un-American trash for congratulating OUR medalists. How can you be so racist and xenophobic that you don’t even support our own citizens?

—@IsaacDovere: always impressive how easy it is for a politician to game speculation by buying a plane ticket to Des Moines or doing an interview with a New Hampshire media outlet. There’s probably no better return on investment for the free media that can be gotten for a few hundred bucks max

