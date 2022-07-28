Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 7.28.22

Good Thursday morning.

President Biden: “When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs in the White House…the difference is vaccinations, of course.” pic.twitter.com/VF80NZUELv — CSPAN (@cspan) July 27, 2022

—@MZanoa: @GOPLeader told us tonight that he has encouraged Donald Trump to hold off on any announcing White House bid until after the midterms. “My point to him has always (been), ‘Let’s go win ‘22,’” said (Kevin) McCarthy, who met w/ Trump before and after his speech in DC today.

—@JamesUthmeier: In Florida, we protect our kids.

—@Paul_Renner: Corporate elites are using ESG investing to prioritize a liberal agenda These elites are circumventing the FL Legislature and do not represent the people. I look forward to working with @GovRonDeSantis to put FL first!

—@MarcACaputo: Lots of chatter in Dem establishment circles that (Charlie) Crist is more “electable” than (Nikki) Fried 1) According to @BLFF_org research, it’s a gendered prob for women 2) & DeSantis & Trump advisers say Fried would likely be more of a challenge anyway

Extensive visit of Tomoka C.I. today w/ @FL_Corrections – kitchen, infirmary, general population, confinement, etc. – very clean. Indoor temp is unbearable, and inadequate resources to staff teachers and vocational programs, for those soon to be released. We need to do better. https://t.co/co8MLZR5dZ pic.twitter.com/ArXLjbT7nT — Sen. Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) July 26, 2022

—@NateMonroeTU: “An analyst at Seaport Global, a capital-markets firm, said recent reporting on FPL has ‘made us reassess FPL’s risks’ and that the research firm has ‘grown uncomfortable’ with the ‘growing media scrutiny of FPL’s lobbying practices …’”

—@JayTrumbull: Panama City Rotary Club was one of the first places I had the privilege of speaking when I ran for the FL House. It’s humbling to be back as a candidate for the @FLSenate. Thank you for allowing me to serve. I ask you to continue to put your trust in me as your Senator.

—@DKThomp: The COVID Curse Netflix subscribers, e-commerce growth, pandemic stocks, and western U.S. housing all boomed during the pandemic. But, for various reasons, the boom binged on low-hanging demand. And when there was nothing left, things fell back to earth in a hurry.

—@Chris_Minor10: All these students posting photos of the new @floridastate student union with its Panera Bread, Pandora Express & Pollo Tropical. I pity y’all. You’ll never know what it was like to roll into College Algebra after grabbing 2-4-1 margaritas at @Chilis in between classes.

