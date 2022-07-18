Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 7.18.22

Good Monday morning.

A new poll of Florida’s 13th Congressional District shows Democrat Eric Lynn with a lead over Republican Anna Paulina Luna.

Conducted by David Binder Research, the poll of 600 likely General Election voters found Lynn with 45% support compared to 43% for Luna.

Additionally, pollsters found Lynn’s supporters were more concrete — 38% said they would “definitely” be voting for him if he is the nominee in November compared to 35% who said they would “definitely” be voting for Luna.

Some other good news for Lynn: He’s leading Luna among third- and no-party voters 47%-35%.

Part of his lead comes down to social issues, with about three-quarters of those polled indicating they would be “much more likely” or “somewhat more likely” to support the candidate who will “keep politicians and government” from changing abortion rights or laws on same-sex marriage.

The poll has shortcomings, however, with no indication of how many Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters are included in the sample, nor any data on the turnout model used to calculate the top-line results.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@ELuttwack: Washington reporters followed President (Joe) Biden to Saudi Arabia not to learn anything from the country’s leaders or from the leaders of Egypt, Iraq or Jordan but to pursue The Washington Post’s vendetta over un incident de parcours, without any concern for US national interests

—@JoshKrausar: Unusually weak fundraising numbers from Senate Republicans in the second quarter, despite the historically-strong environment for their party. Many Dems hitting fundraising records, by contrast. Do GOP donors not realize the majority is in reach for Senate Rs?

—@BonchieRedState: The thing with (Ron) DeSantis‘ policies being so popular (per that NBC News poll) is that it didn’t happen by chance. He has a unique ability to not just throw punches, but land them in ways that persuade and build support. It’s not enough to “fight.” You’ve got to fight competently.

—@Timodc: People who like Ron DeSantis are in my QTs and they are all very upset at the suggestion that their man express opposition to Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the last election. Will do my best to do as I’m told and believe that these people will behave better next time.

Tweet, tweet:

@RonDeSantisFL talked to us about teaching his son golf. The kid can swing! Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/aJBIA4fwp9 pic.twitter.com/B1yOj2bv8r — Crain & Company (@CrainCompany) July 16, 2022

—@Fineout: At @FlaDems Leadership Blue gala, there’s a stronger initial response to @NikkiFried than @CharlieCrist

—@BiancaJoanie: @CarlosGSmith, introducing former Republican Charlie Crist at the LGBTQ caucus meeting today: “We all have a past, and we all come with baggage, myself included. Did I tell you I used to be straight? So is spaghetti before you boil it.”

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.