Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 7.15.22

Maverick PAC announced its 2022 Future40 Award honorees, and seven Floridians made the list.

The Future40 Award recognizes young conservative professionals across the country who “embody the next generation of leadership in the public and private sectors.”

The 2022 list includes Broward County Commissioner Torey Alston, Governor’s Office Press Secretary Christina Pushaw, Humana Government Affairs Director Orlando Pryor, Republican National Lawyers Association Deputy Director Christina Norton, RNC National Election Integrity Counsel Alyssa Specht, and Nick Primrose, the Chief of Regulatory Compliance at JAXPORT and the Chair of the Florida Elections Commission.

“We are excited to see where the 2022 group of honorees will lead the country and their communities over the next several years,” said Ben Proler, National Co-Chair of Maverick PAC.

“These individuals, many of whom are involved with state and local government, or have established their own nonprofits or small businesses, represent the future of the conservative movement,” added Robert Flock, who also serves as National Co-Chair of Maverick PAC.

Maverick PAC also highlighted a handful of “notable honorees.” The group included Republican U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, representing Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

The 2022 class will be recognized at the annual Maverick Conference, to be held July 21-23 in Tampa.

The Florida Realtors PAC has issued endorsements in a majority of the state legislative seats on the 2022 ballot.

The list includes 38 endorsements in Senate races. Many of the endorsed candidates are incumbents and of the handful who are not, most are sitting Representatives, including Reps. Jay Trumbull, Clay Yarborough, Tracie Davis, Blaise Ingoglia, Colleen Burton, Kamia Brown, Nick DiCeglie, Erin Grall and Bryan Avila.

The lone non-lawmaker on the Senate list is Alexis Maria Calatayud, a Republican running for the open seat in Senate District 38.

The Florida Realtors PAC also made 113 endorsements in House races, including 77 incumbents. Others on the list included Republicans Shane Abbott in HD 5, Griff Griffitts in HD 6, Dean Black in HD 15, Jessica Baker in HD 17, Taylor Yarkosky in HD 25 and Berny Jacques in HD 59.

The committee evaluated candidates on numerous factors, including their voting record on issues relevant to the real estate industry.

“Florida continues to be an economic beacon of success for the nation, largely due to the perseverance and growth of its real estate industry,” said Danny Nix, chair of Florida Realtors PAC Trustees.

“This success has been driven by sound economic policy from our state leaders who understand the important link between Florida’s economy and its real estate industry. The candidates being endorsed today have demonstrated that they understand this connection and will work tirelessly to enact laws and policies that promote homeownership and protect the rights of homeowners throughout the state.”

Conservative group “Moms for Liberty” and the Florida Democratic Party are kicking off their banner events today — in the same hotel.

Tampa’s J.W. Marriott Water Street will host the Moms for Liberty National Summit and the Democrats’ annual Leadership Blue event, each carrying on throughout the weekend.

Moms for Liberty was founded in Florida but has quickly become a prominent voice on the national level, particularly when it comes to education issues.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at 9 a.m., as are two lawmakers who sponsored some of the most controversial bills of the 2022 Legislative Session: Rep. Erin Grall, who carried the 15-week abortion ban, and Rep. Joe Harding, who sponsored the “parental rights” bill that critics refer to as “don’t say gay.”

Later Friday, First Lady Casey DeSantis will deliver a presentation entitled “Education, not Indoctrination.” The event also features “Strategy Sessions” on topics such as gender identity in schools and parental rights.

Leadership Blue is getting off to a later start. The first scheduled block is at 4 p.m. on Black leader engagement. The meat of the event begins Saturday, with meetings of the party’s labor, Hispanic, senior, progressive and other caucuses throughout the day.

Saturday will also feature a forum for state Cabinet candidates and a gala in the evening. Tickets to the gala are sold out.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@mkraju: No comment from Rep. Andrew Clyde on whether he regrets comparing Jan. 6 to a “normal tourist visit,” declining to answer any questions about the remark

—@DKThomp: How the (Elon) Musk-Twitter showdown ends. 1. Twitter’s board has a duty to max return 2. Twitter, the firm, doesn’t want Musk 3. Musk doesn’t want Twitter Musk offered $54/share. Current price: $37. Negotiation begins by demanding $17/share for Musk to walk

—@sfdb: “A 2014 investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement ran across similar allegations that even soon after he was first elected, (Wayne) Ivey was trading his support for candidates for favors.” Sounds like an excellent case for the new Office of Election Crimes and Security!

—@Scott_Maxwell: Just now in his endorsement interview, Charlie Crist was asked what he thinks of Ron DeSantis’ Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo: “He’s a quack.”

—@JoeMobleyJax: I realize where public opinion was 6 months ago, but, knowing what we know now, does anyone still think Novak Djokovic should be kept from playing in the U.S. Open?

