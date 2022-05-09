Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 5.9.22 (video)

By Peter Schorsch

GrayRobinson is announcing that former U.S. Rep. Tom Feeney has joined its Government Affairs and Lobbying Team.

Feeney served in the U.S. House from 2003-09 and previously served in the state House, including as Speaker for the 2000-02 term. He has been the president and CEO of the Associated Industries of Florida for the past decade.

“Tom is a seasoned advocate who has been deeply rooted in Florida’s government, legal, and business community for decades. His connections and ability to coordinate on the local, state, and federal levels with our team in D.C. will help further our client’s business objectives. I’m excited to welcome a third former Florida House Speaker to our team,” said GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon, who served as House Speaker for the 2010-12 term.

In his new position as Of Counsel in the Washington, D.C., office, Feeney will primarily focus on federal government advocacy, specializing in a variety of areas, including financial services, intellectual property and copyright, defense and aerospace, transportation, economic development, and tax policy.

He will also focus on state and local government affairs and maintain a Florida-based legal practice.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with a firm like GrayRobinson that is embedded in the fabric of every community it serves from a civic, business, political, and social perspective,” Feeney said. “Both Florida and Washington have been my home for many years, and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to create new possibilities across service lines at all levels of government.”

Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is posting another solid fundraising haul of over $1 million for April. The total marks Crist’s second consecutive million-dollar month in 2022, with now more than $9.2 million raised in the race to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis.

April’s fundraising will show 12,400 individual donors, bringing the campaign’s total number of donors to nearly 44,000.

Crist has also earned the endorsement of 15 leaders and elected officials from across the state, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Shevrin Jones, Senate Democratic Leader Pro Tempore Bobby Powell, and Leader-Designate Fentrice Driskell, among others.

“I continue to be thankful for the thousands of Floridians who believe in our campaign’s mission and are fueling our fight to build a Florida for all,” Crist said in a statement Monday. “The Sunshine State cannot afford another four years under this reckless Governor — that’s why momentum is building in support of our vision for a new, better tomorrow. Help is on the way, Florida.”

To watch Crist’s recent appearance on the Showtime series “The Circus,” click on the image below:

Continental Strategy adds veteran Tallahassee health care lobbyist Jimmy Card — Card will serve as the Managing Partner of the Tallahassee office and will focus on health care policy and appropriations, public affairs, and consultation. Continental Strategy is a consulting firm with offices in Washington D.C. and Florida that specializes in U.S. and Latin American policies and state legislative priorities. Over his 20-year career, Card worked as an associate at Larry J. Overton and Associates, as director of government relations for HMO Preferred Medical Plan in Coral Gables and served as legislative staff in both the Florida House and Senate.

“We are thrilled that Jimmy is joining the team and managing our Tallahassee office. He brings a wealth of experience in the health care industry as well as in Florida’s legislative and regulatory process which will allow him to quickly identify and implement strategies to benefit our clients, said Carlos Trujillo, president of Continental Strategy. “

“Continental Strategy is a natural fit for the next step in my career,” Card added. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in the industry to serve our clients and I am eager to expand Continental Strategy’s portfolio and influence in Florida.”

—@Axios: If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the U.S. would join only three countries — El Salvador, Nicaragua and Poland — that have rolled back abortion rights since 1994, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

—@DKThomp: I’m confused. I was reliably told that leaking an old (Samuel) Alito opinion was treasonous destruction of a sacred institution, but now the Court’s conservative camp is just plainly describing to reporters the full behind-the-scenes tick-tock of the Dobbs case weeks before the decision.

—@RichardHanania: Florida flagged a math textbook for “equal pay” propaganda featuring Megan Rapinoe. Feel bad for kids, this is in everything.

—@RedSteeze: Going to be fun comparing the media coverage and tone of screaming protesters outside SCOTUS justices homes to mothers at school board meetings.

—@Super70sSports: Buster Douglas just won the Kentucky Derby.

—@GoFrankGo: HEY! IF YOU’RE PLANNING ON SEEING DR. STRANGE THIS WEEKEND, PLEASE READ THIS FIRST: I saw DR. STRANGE today but, it turns out he’s out-of-network, so my insurance isn’t going to cover it and, what I THOUGHT was going to be a $12 ticket ended up costing me $14,605.

