Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.13.22

On Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will celebrate one of life’s greatest milestones: 50 laps around the sun.

Patronis rang in the half-century celebration last weekend alongside family and friends at Captain Anderson’s, an award-winning seafood restaurant owned and operated by the Patronis family in Panama City.

A more intimate birthday celebration will continue, though, on Wednesday.

“On my birthday, I am most looking forward to spending some quality time with my wife, Katie, and our two boys,” Patronis said. “They are the center of my world.”

A Florida State University graduate, Patronis was appointed CFO in 2017 and elected to a full term in 2018.

He is now seeking re-election in 2022, campaigning on a slew of issues, including consumer protections and financial stewardship.

“I love taking care of the customer, and I get to do that every single day that I am blessed to wake up as Florida’s CFO!” Patronis said in a statement.

Patronis shares birthdays with several well-known names, including Rev. Al Green, who, in 1972, topped the billboards with the hit track, “Let’s Stay Together.”

Patronis was born that year. At the time, Richard Nixon served as President of the United States; Pope Saint Paul VI led the Catholic Church.

While birthdays are often a time for reflection and celebration, Patronis remains steadfast, looking forward to another lap around the sun.

The best, he suggested, is yet to come.

“I feel great! I have an incredible family and a job that keeps me focused on what is the best way to serve families all across Florida,” Patronis said.

In the lead-up to Wednesday, Florida Politics gathered kind words shared by friends and leaders on both sides of the aisle. Here are their responses:

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott — Happy birthday, Jimmy! Proud to call you my friend and see you fighting hard for Florida families. Hope you have a great birthday and wish you, Katie and the boys another wonderful year.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — “Happy birthday, Jimmy! Although we sit on the other side of the aisle politically and the other side of the stadium at the FSU/UF game, it’s a pleasure working with you on behalf of the people of Florida!”

Attorney General Ashley Moody — “Happy Birthday to my fellow Cabinet member and our Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis! I hope you have a fabulous day and get to enjoy some quality time with your family. Thank you for working so hard for our State and helping us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

Sen. President Wilton Simpson — “Happy 50th Birthday CFO! A family man with a heart for our state and her people, one of the many insights Jimmy brings to state government is that of a legacy, family-run business — the kind of businesses that are the lifeblood of our great state. Best wishes for a great year ahead, my friend!”

House Speaker Chris Sprowls — “Happy birthday to my friend, Florida’s CFO Jimmy Patronis. Wishing you a blessed day with family and friends in the Florida sunshine.”

Sen. Jim Boyd — “Happy Birthday to the best CFO in America. Hope you have a wonderful day, my friend.”

Speaker-designate Paul Renner: “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to CFO Jimmy Patronis. Thanks for all you do, and welcome to the 50s!”

Rep. Sam Garrison — “Happy birthday CFO Patronis! Thanks for always fighting for Florida’s small businesses and the jobs they create.”

Rep. Chip LaMarca — “Happy birthday to you, Florida Man! You’re always selling Florida (and giving Floridians back millions in unclaimed property!) This is your day…enjoy! χαρούμενα γενέθλια

Mark Wilson, President & CEO, Florida Chamber of Commerce. — “Happy Birthday, Jimmy! Welcome to a new decade, and hope it’s your best one yet.”

Marc Dunbar — “To the man with biggest heart in The Process, a toast to your birthday and many more ahead! All the best! Cheers from London!”

Fred Karlinsky — “Jimmy Patronis is an incredible friend to me and my wife, Autumn. He is also a tireless fighter for the Florida consumer. His experience in the restaurant industry taught him that. He is relentlessly fighting to crack down on insurance fraud driving up high prices. Happy birthday to our happy warrior. Keep up the good fight.”

Paul Mitchell, The Southern Group — “Here’s wishing a Happy 50th to a guy whose genuine compassion for others has made him an amazing public servant, who is seemingly on the clock 24/7. Thanks for ALL that you do, CFO!”

Abby Vail is now managing partner of Ballard Partners’ Tallahassee office, the firm announced Tuesday.

“Since joining our firm in 2020, Abby has become an indispensable part of the Ballard Partners team in Tallahassee,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s president and founder. “She is the right person at the right time to lead our firm’s office in the state capital.”

Vail has over 15 years of government affairs experience in the legislative and executive branches. Her expertise encompasses all aspects of the financial services industry, including insurance, banking, consumer finance, securities and fintech, and the health care industry.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the exceptionally talented team at Ballard Partners, and I am deeply honored to lead the firm’s office in Tallahassee,” Vail said.

Vail’s elevation comes after Carol Bracy announced she would be taking an extended leave of absence to care for her mother, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“All of us at the firm appreciate and respect Carol’s decision to care for her mom at this critical time,” Ballard said. “Her office will always be waiting for her when she is able to come home. Until then, we will all miss her.”

Bracy added, “The decision to stop doing what I love to do, with people I love working with, and for clients, I love working for was not an easy one. But for me and my family, it’s the right decision to make at this time.”

Capital City Consulting announced Wednesday that Joe Mongiovi is joining its team of government affairs consultants.

Mongiovi comes to the firm with experience working with tech manufacturing and solutions providers. He most recently worked for VMware, a leading global technology corporation.

Previously, he worked for SHI International, Florida State University, and state agencies, including the Department of Financial Services and the Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles.

At Capital City Consulting, Mongiovi will advise clients in technology, procurement, contracts, and go-to-market strategy advocacy before Florida’s government, focusing on results-driven business and government solutions.

“Over the past 19 years, Capital City Consulting has been committed to delivering winning results for our clients, and we are looking forward to the unique perspective and invaluable experience Joe will bring to our growing team,” said Nick Iarossi, co-founder at Capital City Consulting.

Fellow co-founder Ron LaFace added, “Joe’s experience designing and implementing large technology projects brings a new dynamic to Capital City Consulting’s professional lobbying services. Joe’s background as an IT engineer and architect is a substantial differentiator from other Florida IT practices.”

—@RyanStruyk: The United States is now reporting 515 coronavirus deaths per day, the lowest seven-day average since August 9, 2021, according to @CNN data from Johns Hopkins University.

—@MarcEElias: Yes, we are closely watching Florida.

—@TooMuchMe: One thing I can’t help but notice is that Gov. (Ron) DeSantis‘ team releases his public schedule after 6 p.m. for the day — meaning the transparency (the whole point) is retroactive, after the fact. By contrast, his gubernatorial challenger Charlie Crist is releasing it at about 9 a.m.

—@GTConway: Question for everyone not named Matt Gaetz: Why do some people allow their Venmo transactions to be viewed by anyone other than who they’re transacting with? Honestly curious.

—@APantazi: I just realized the Florida Special Redistricting Session falls next week (Tuesday through Friday), which means the entire Session will take place during Passover. The vice-chair of the House’s redistricting committee is Jewish.

—@JaneCastor: Tampa Bay stands together in support of the Ukrainian people — their courage & resilience is an inspiration. @orlandomayor, @MayorKenWelch, and I have notified @POTUS that our region welcomes refugees and that we’re ready to work in unison with federal & local partners to help.

