Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.9.22

First, kudos to Sen. Jason Brodeur and Rep. Sam Garrison.

Crafting a good Medicaid bill isn’t easy, and the lawmakers who manage to do it won’t see the accomplishment heralded in positive TV ads, direct mail pieces or endorsements.

But Medicaid legislation is important. There’s a lot at stake for the 5 million Floridians who depend on the federally funded program, and the current system has failed thousands of them.

Just look at Sunshine Health. As a result of a technology meltdown, tens of thousands of health care claims for the sickest Floridians went unpaid for three months.

But those contracts are coming to an end because the plans that offer Medicaid have to rebid for a state contract every six years. This is the state’s opportunity to fix the system and fix it right. Simply put, if it isn’t fixed now, it won’t be until 2028.

In its current, House-amended form, the Legislature’s major Medicaid package (SB 1950) places a cap on automatic enrollment, which assigns families at random if they have not selected their plan.

Under the current system, big plans get bigger. But under the bill, plans with 50% or more of the market share in any region would not be able to accept automatic enrollment clients, lest they become too big to fail.

The bill also strengthens guardrails around negotiations between hospitals and Medicaid plans and allows plans to reinvest revenue surpluses in workforce development and career training, which addresses one of the major challenges facing the health care system.

Now the question is whether the Senate will stomach thoughtful additions to a bill they already passed. With 5 million Floridians depending on Medicaid, there’s a lot at stake and the time to act is now.

The House continues to drag its feet on addressing property insurance reforms by refusing to act on the Senate’s property insurance reform package (SB 1728), effectively killing it.

This inaction comes as the end-of-year financials roll in showing homeowner insurance companies lost another $1.5 billion in 2021. Notably, the overall total doesn’t include losses from St. Johns Insurance and Avatar Insurance, both of which went belly up last month.

For consumers, mounting losses mean one thing: rate increases.

Those have become the norm as the property insurance market continues its downward spiral. Earlier this month, the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association approved a $190 million assessment that will be paid by homeowners through their property insurance bills. Less than six months ago, FIGA approved a separate, $168 million assessment.

Despite the dire circumstances, the House has maintained that reforms passed in the 2021 Legislative Session need more time to fully take root and that it will not consider further attempts to stabilize the market until then.

Time, however, is not on the homeowners’ side. The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. passed 800,000 policyholders this week and litigation spiked by 17% last month after rising 37% in January.

The 2021 reforms have had little if any effect. With a few weeks left in the first quarter of this year, litigation volume has already surpassed levels recorded in the second quarter of 2021, the last quarter before the reforms went into place.

Carriers say roof claims, in particular, are behind the explosion of lawsuits. Without action, homeowners will continue to bear the consequences, with many being dropped by their insurer once their roofs are 10 years old because they are seen as uninsurable.

The Florida Hospital Association is adding veteran lobbyist Danielle Scoggins as vice president of Policy and Strategic Initiatives, directing policy research, issue development, and strategic initiatives.

Before joining the FHA, Scoggins served as vice president of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs at the Florida Realtors. In her more than six years with the Realtors, she served as the chief lobbyist for the Realtors Association and managed its government affairs team.

For nearly a decade before joining the Realtors, Scoggins worked in various capacities in state government, including as director of Legislative Affairs and Health and Human Services Policy Chief for then-Gov. Rick Scott.

Yes, yes, we are keenly aware there are only 72 hours left — give or take — in the 2022 Legislative Session.

But did you know that in localities across the state, last night was Election Day?

So, how’d that turn out?

First, expect two new South Florida lawmakers to be sworn in very soon.

In Broward County’s Senate District 33, Rosalind Osgood will replace former Sen. Perry Thurston, who resigned months ago for a congressional run.

Democrat Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds will also be representing Palm Beach County House District 88, winning a Special General Election to replace former Rep. Omari Hardy, who also resigned to run (unsuccessfully) for an open seat in the U.S. House.

Next, Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson is getting a second term by defeating City Commissioner Kyle Becker in a hotly contested municipal election.

Belle Isle Mayor Nicholas Fouraker also won another term.

In Apopka City Commission races, voters are having Nick Nesta replace Becker in Apopka’s City Commission Seat 4. Commissioner Diane Velazquez was also re-elected to Apopka’s Seat 2.

Over in Winter Park, Seat 4 Commissioner Todd Weaver won re-election; Kristopher Cruzada was elected to an open Seat 3 seat. And a half dozen charter amendments were approved.

In Maitland, Colleen Lori Wurtzel won an open City Council seat. In Oakland, Town Council Member Rick Pollard gets another term.

Down in Sarasota County, voters gave the thumbs-up to one countywide referendum, nixing another.

A one-mill tax supporting the Sarasota County School District overwhelmingly passed with more than 84% of the vote — a new high mark for the popular levy.

Nevertheless, voters rejected a charter amendment that sought to return Sarasota County Commission elections to countywide elections. This vote comes just a few short years after switching to single-member district races.

Voters in Broward County’s Hillsboro Beach re-elected Commissioners Jane Reiser and Irene Kirdahy.

In Pembroke Pines, Tom Good won the District 1 City Commission race while Angelo Castillo won in District 4.

Randy Strauss snagged a Seat 2 Commission seat in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Lighthouse Point voters elected Patty Petrone in a City Commission Seat 1 race, Michael S. Long narrowly in Seat 2, and Jason Joffe in Seat 3.

Then in Palm Beach County, a host of regular municipal elections unfolded.

Winners include City Commissioner Ty Penserga for Boynton Beach Mayor and Angela Cruz for City Commission, with Thomas Turkin and Marit Hedeen headed to a runoff in District 3.

Peter Noble, Judith Dugo and Susy Diaz Piesco won for Greenacres City Council in Districts 2, 3 and 4, respectively. Alexander Cooke won a seat in Juno Beach.

Ilan Kaufer and Jim Kuretski advance to a runoff for Jupiter Mayor, while Cheryl Schneider won a District 1 race. Malise Sundstrom and Linda McDermott head to a runoff in the 2nd District.

There’s more in PBC.

Cynthia B. Keim won a race in Jupiter Inlet Colony.

In Lantana, there’s a runoff between Lynn J. Moorhouse and John Raymer in Town Council Group 1, but that’s just outside recount range, and one between Kem Mason and Media O. Beverly in Group 2. Robert Shalhoub and Bobby Gonzalez won in Lake Clarke Shores.

Lake Park Commission seats go to Roger Michaud, Kimberly Glas-Castro and John L. Linden.

Reinaldo Diaz and Craig Frost head to a runoff in Lake Worth Beach.

Laura J. Danowski and Robert Shorr won Seat 2 and 4 elections, respectively, in Loxahatchee Groves.

Deborah Searcy, Darryl C. Aubrey and Mark Mullinix all prevailed in North Palm Beach.

Keith Babb won a Pahokee mayoral race; Clara “Tasha” Murvin and Derrick Boldin earned Commission spots.

Ronnie Felder and Billie Brooks head to a runoff for Riviera Beach Mayor. Tradrick McCoy and Douglas Lawson won Commission races there, but Shirley D. Lanier and Marvelous Washington will face a runoff.

Jeff Hmara won a Royal Palm Beach election and C.W. “Bill” LeRoy and Monte Berendes snagged seats in South Palm Beach.

Tanya Siskind and John T. McGovern were each victorious in Wellington.

Lastly, Cathleen Ward gets a seat on the West Palm Beach Commission.

Congrats to everyone for their service.

