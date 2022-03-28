Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 3.28.22

By Peter Schorsch

___

Look for Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign HB 1557 into law. The legislation, titled Parental Rights in Education, bans certain instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. I know, I know, the Legislature had not even sent the bill to the Governor as of Sunday night but look for an announcement about an event at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill.

___

Starting today, Florida Politics debuts the 2022 list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians.

We asked several of the region’s leading political consultants, activists, bloggers, operatives, and local lobbyists to offer us their takes on the most powerful pols in the area — and gave no suggestions.

For this annual series, now in its ninth year, we define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota, especially if politicians from those areas impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

No. 1 on a panelist’s list earns 25 points, No. 2 with 24 points and so on. No. 25 receives one point. Add up the scores and — voilà — the comprehensive Top 25 list.

As you will see throughout the week, expect some familiar names to appear, particularly in the top four or five. And the few characters not included could indeed be a surprise (we will also name some runners-up in a separate post in the series).

So, without further ado … please stay tuned to Florida Politics starting at 10 a.m. and continuing over the next five days — who will be among the 25 most influential political figures in Tampa Bay?

___

Wilton Simpson’s bid for Agriculture Commissioner won a solid boost with a fresh endorsement from the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson showered praise on the Trilby Republican:

“The Florida Chamber of Commerce endorses Wilton Simpson as Florida’s next Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. As our recent Most Valuable Legislator, Wilton Simpson has taken the lessons of being a local business owner and applied them to improving the business climate for free enterprise in Florida. Wilton has fought tirelessly for the business community’s legislative priorities, including the passage of COVID-19 liability protections for Florida employers and health care providers, protecting legacy farms from frivolous litigation through The Florida Right to Farm Act, and for lower taxes for local Florida businesses and families.”

“Florida’s businesses kept us going through the pandemic with ingenuity and perseverance, and I am proud of the work we have done to protect their opportunity to earn an honest day’s living,” Simpson said.

Simpson is currently the only major candidate in the race to succeed Democratic Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is forgoing re-election to challenge DeSantis. The endorsement comes as the Republican primary is on the verge of heating up after Army veteran Chuck Nadd announced his intent to run for the post.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@AmyEWalter: Why hasn’t (Joe) Biden job approve gotten a ‘rally around the flag’ boost? New NBC poll gives us some insights. When asked if they prefer Biden focus most on inflation/Econ or end war in Ukraine, 68% pick inflation/Econ. Biden job approve on the economy: 33/63 (-30). All about the Econ

—@AshleyRParker: Now, receiving a humanitarian assistance briefing, Biden coughs, takes a sip of water, and explains to Polish President (Andrzej) Duda: “I was visiting our troops and I had pizza pie with hot peppers on it.”

—@RichardHaass: The White House walk-back of @POTUS regime change call is unlikely to wash. (Vladimir) Putin will see it as confirmation of what he’s believed all along. Bad lapse in discipline that runs risk of extending the scope and duration of the war.

—@WalshFreedom: All the President’s smart people didn’t want Reagan to say, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” And all the President’s smart people wish Biden hadn’t said, “For God’s sake, this man can’t remain in power.” All the President’s smart people are often wrong.

—@ChristinaPushaw: Today I am once again reminded how lucky I am to work for a leader who says what he means, means what he says, and doesn’t blurt out totally inappropriate, dangerous remarks at an incredibly precarious geopolitical time. Can’t imagine how hard it would be to be Biden’s press sec. —

—@NoahPransky: With summer Supreme Court decisions that could — Reverse Roe v Wade — Prohibit cities from banning guns It’s quite possible the SCOTUS’ actions will matter far more to the midterms than anything Joe Biden has done to date.

—@SenRickScott: I had a good meeting with Judge (Ketanji Brown) Jackson, but I have serious concerns with her judicial record of being overturned & giving out easy sentences to sex offenders. We can’t have a soft-on-crime justice on the Supreme Court & need to get answers this week.

—@FrogNews: BREAKING: everyone in the country is moving to Florida, every damn hotel is full, every damn restaurant slammed. You can’t even rent a damn car. Your houses are worth twice what you paid for them … But the Governor is mean, and doing a horrible job … I read it in the @SunSentinel

