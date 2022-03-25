Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 3.25.22

By Peter Schorsch

First in Sunburn — House Speaker-designate Paul Renner has selected government and public policy expert Allison Carter to serve as his Chief of Staff during the 2022-2024 term.

“Allison brings an unmatched level of expertise through her work within the public and private sector,” said Renner, a Palm Coast Republican.

“Her extensive experience at the legislative and Cabinet levels, along with her government affairs engagement in the state and federal arena, have prepared her well to serve the Florida House of Representatives and our great state. I look forward to working with Allison as we continue to make Florida the place Americans think of when they think of freedom and opportunity.”

Carter is currently the Director of Government Affairs at the Florida Electric Cooperatives Association. Previously, the Florida State University alum served as the House’s Chief Process Adviser, the Director of Program Management under former CFO Jeff Atwater, and the Senate Majority Office’s Staff Director.

“Public policy has always been an integral part of my career and a passion of mine, and I am thrilled to continue that calling under Speaker-designate Paul Renner’s leadership,” Carter said. “I look forward to working with him on behalf of the Florida House of Representatives and on the important opportunities and challenges facing our nation’s third-largest state.”

Renner is set to become House Speaker after the November elections. Carter will be on staff at the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee from mid-April through his swearing-in.

Facing the possibility of another Republican entering the GOP Primary for Agriculture Commissioner, Senate President Wilton Simpson hits the campaign trail running with a new digital ad.

Simpson is term-limited from the Senate and has already secured a “complete total endorsement” in the AG race from former President Donald Trump.

The one-minute spot describes the wealthy (and well-regarded) egg farmer from Trilby as a “workhorse” who will defend the Second Amendment from “Socialist Democrats.” (He won an early endorsement from the NRA.) The ad also boasts how Simpson stopped “Planned Parenthood radicals” from seeking “taxpayer-funded abortions” and “limousine liberals” who call for a state income tax. Simpson also gets major props for battling “RINOs,” shutting down the idea of “sanctuary cities” and fighting to secure the state’s borders. The ad concludes by leaning heavily into Trump’s endorsement.

“Army veteran and star of Bud commercial poised to challenge Wilton Simpson” via Gary Fineout of Politico Florida — Chuck Nadd is a former Black Hawk pilot and an Afghanistan veteran whose homecoming was detailed in a well-known Budweiser Super Bowl commercial. Rumblings about Nadd’s possible entry into the race for Agriculture Commissioner have been building for weeks. Nadd acknowledged he is strongly considering jumping into the contest and accused Simpson of failing to show enough support for DeSantis. “Unfortunately, corrupt career politicians like Wilton Simpson have done nothing but stand in his way,” said Nadd. “My wife Shannon and I refuse to let the Tallahassee establishment reverse the Governor’s hard-fought victories. Floridians deserve a battle-tested leader in the Florida Cabinet who will serve alongside the Governor and fight for our shared priorities over the next two or four years, not roadblock them.”

—@mkraju: (Mitch) McConnell: “I cannot and will not support Judge (Ketanji Brown) Jackson to her lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.”

—@NikkiFried: I wish that @GovRonDeSantis went after Nazis the way he goes after high school kids and college athletes.

—@JimmyPatronis: Do you want the latest updates from @FLDFS? Follow @RyanWalkerFL, our newest employee and press secretary for our office. Welcome aboard, Ryan!

—@FinalLevel: I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling, I managed to call the cops, and they were quick to respond and calmed me down … My money is gone … the police asked me if I knew who did it … I said yes … it was pump number 9 …

